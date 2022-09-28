ASHLAND – Stanley Poff remembers visiting Ashland Baptist Church for vacation bible school as a young boy growing up, but his home church was just down the road.
Poff, 64, and his family were raised going to Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashland, located on Hwy 5, that was until Poff met his future wife, Penny, and made the switch over.
What started out as a love story between a young couple, turned into a deeply-rooted love for a church body – one that is celebrating its 150th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct 2.
“I started coming to church here when we started dating, then we were married here and have been for 44 years now,” said Poff.
Over four decades of devotion from Poff towards ABC pales in comparison to the efforts of his in-laws. Poff’s wife, Penny, was a Gresham before marriage – a name that was at the forefront of the church’s birth in 1872 under Pastor. A.G. Parrott.
J.W. Gresham served as the church’s original trustee, while W.B. Gresham headed the building committee.
Sunday’s sesquicentennial celebration is to reflect and honor the men and women of the past and those who’s impact is still ongoing in the church today, like popular Ashland resident Betty Ruth Carroll, who just recently retired from teaching Sunday School for 75 years.
“It takes the whole body,” said Poff, who has served as the chairman of the deacons since 2019.
Poff was ordained as a deacon in 2013, but his role in the church doesn’t stop there. He stated that the deacons’ role was to help serve interim pastor Dr. Joe McIntire to the best of their abilities.
Dr. McIntire stepped in as interim pastor at the beginning of 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the country.
“He’s done an immaculate job leading this church ever since he’s been here,” Poff said of Bro. McIntire. “… He fits like a glove.”
Dr. McIntire’s leadership has been essential to guiding the church back to pre-pandemic attendance. The current church roll at ABC lists 382 members.
At the celebratory service, former pastor of five years, Dr. Bob Cossey will be preaching, and former music minister Anthony Mitchell will lead the singing, along with other special guests.
A meal will be served after the service, which begins at 10:30 a.m.
The sanctuary where the service will be held was finished in 1968, and the original church building was torn down and replaced by the Family Life Center in 2006.
Special features were preserved in that process as a keepsake for all the efforts of those who have gone before.
And for longstanding members like Poff, the appreciation for what ABC has withstood over the last 150 years will not go unrecognized.
“I look back to the pillars that came before me. The mentors that we’ve had in this church, like my father-in-law, who was a deacon here,” said Poff. “… They came out of The Great Depression and they appreciated every little thing. They taught me to appreciate the smallest of things. And 150 years is no small thing, but we’re sure appreciative that we’ve made it this far.”
