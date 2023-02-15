Tragedy is something most people will go through at least once in their lives. Chrissie Turcotte certainly did.
Turcotte’s son, Cody Daniels, died when he was only 24 years old due to congestive heart failure. Daniels was diagnosed when he was 23 and died a year after his diagnosis.
Like any parent losing a child, especially at that young, Turcotte says she almost lost her mind in the days, months and years following her son’s death. However, instead of wallowing in her sorrow for the rest of her days, she decided to honor him by giving back something he was always fond of, education.
“I started trying to craft,” Turcotte said. “Some of my girlfriends got into it with me and we just started crafting and making money for a scholarship. Education was really big to Cody.”
Forevermore 24, a small shop in Ashland, is owned and operated by Turcotte with the help of her family. Her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, works in the shop with her and helps her with the crafts in the store.
“At least 65% of our inventory is handmade,” Turcotte said. “We try to make sure there’s something in the store for everybody.”
The revenue generated from the store all goes to a scholarship fund for children in Benton County. Interested parties can apply by writing an essay that Turcotte and two others will read and judge the winners.
Those who are selected by Turcotte win a $500 scholarship to the college of their choice. So far, most of the scholarships have been used for junior college tuition, however, this past year the scholarship helped send a kid to Ole Miss.
“All they have to do is write an essay on love, loyalty and respect and what those things mean in their lives,” Turcotte said. “They don’t have to have any specific grade point average. They just have to write an essay.”
The scholarship and essay idea began in 2018 when Turcotte and her family were still in Myrtle. In 2020, Turcotte and her husband, Jason, along with their son Datkota and his wife Rebecca all moved to Ashland.
The scholarship, which is run through the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo, had to be moved to Benton County. Simultaneously, Turcotte was in the process of opening her store, Forevermore 24.
Turcotte’s husband and son help with the expenses of the store. The family’s wrecking service, Benton County Wrecker, is located right next door to Forevermore 24.
“Every dollar that’s made in here goes to the scholarship fund,” Turcotte said.
Now, the scholarship fund is growing at a steady pace. Turcotte says three scholarships will be offered this year, and the surrounding counties will be able to apply, as well. This year Union and Marshall county students will be able to apply for the Cody Daniels scholarship.
“It just keeps growing,” Turcotte said. “We have enough to be able to go for the next five years.”