Family Dollar, one of the nation’s fastest-growing retailers, is scheduled to open a new location at 169 Ripley Ave. in Ashland on Thursday, March 31, according to the company’s Facebook page.
The store will offer an assortment of name-brand merchandise for the whole family. Families will find household cleaners, food, health and beauty aids, toys, apparel, home fashions, and more—all for everyday low prices. Many of the items are $1 or less, and most items in the store are priced below $10.
In addition to offering quality merchandise at low prices, Family Dollar is committed to serving their communities by supporting the non-profit organizations that work to improve both shoppers’ and associates’ qualities of life. The company, along with Dollar Tree, has two established funds: Dollar Tree Associate Disaster Relief Fund and FamilyHope, who aid and support associates in times of need and natural disaster. Since their respective inception dates, nearly $4 million has been dispersed to associates in need through both Company and associates’ donations, including a $250,000 company donation made in 2017 to Hurricane Harvey storm victims.
As a national charity partner for Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) since 2014, Family Dollar & Dollar Tree support BGCA’s mission through several fundraising efforts including those driven by shoppers, associates, vendor partners, and company donations. Past initiatives include events such as associate-led school supply and coat drives. For the past few years, local clubs have also been matched with neighborhood Family Dollar stores to participate in grand opening or grand reopening festivities, in exchange for a donation.
Check the company's social media pages for updates on the store opening.