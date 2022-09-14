The Institute of Community Services, Inc. Project Head Start, (ICS) can certainly attest to the fact that collaboration is essential.
Recently Dr. Michael O. Minor, Executive Director Oak Hill Regional Community Development Corporation of Hernando, Mississippi visited our headquarters in Holly Springs and presented funds to be used for our head start center directors and their staff. The centers believe this monetary donation will benefit the children enrolled. Mrs. McClinton is requesting that centers keep a log and submit receipts of purchases as good custodians of funds.
According to Mrs. McClinton, staffer Mrs. Tish Marion Dean is to be saluted for stepping out and sharing the good news of ICS. Partnering with Oak Hill, ICS has shared knowledge of families’ needs and exchanging ideas for the benefit of the children being served. This is what partnering with other agencies do, they share ideas and best strategies for the benefit of the children and their families.
According to. Mrs. Tish Marion Dean, this has been a long-term relationship and she is elated to know that partnering is essential, the true essence of our relationship with Oak Hill is the children. Making sure that the students we serve benefit from what we do here at ICS and that the staff is always seeking ways to improve and deliver the best service possible to the children and families served at the Institute of Community Services, Inc.
Mrs. McClinton states that ICS serves (14) counties in northeast Mississippi and 22 head start centers. Those centers are located in Benton, Clay, Desoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Lowndes, Marshall, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica.
According to Dr. Michael Minor, the funds awarded to ICS is a reimbursement for cost support associated with outreach, enrollment, and education for Healthy Kids Mississippi (HKMS). HKMS is one of our outreach efforts associated that promotes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIPS), outreach, education, enrollment, and retention. Oak Hill also employs 11 ICS staff members. We are extremely pleased with this ongoing collaboration.
The total amount awarded to our 22 head start centers is $102,625.
Each of the following centers received a stipend: Ashland Head Start $2,500; Batesville Head Start, $8,750; Brown Head Start $2,000; Clay County Head Start $6,250; Clen Moore Head Start $5,625; Coleman Head Start $8,750; Crenshaw Head Start $2,500; Eloise McClinton Head Start $8,750; Erma Rogers Head Start $6,250; Eva Covington Head Start $2,500; Grenada Head Start $6,250; Hernando Head Start $2,500, Hickory Flat Head Start $2,500; Marjean Myatt Head Start/ICS Central Office EHS $6,250; Mary Cathey Head Start $5,000; Noxubee County Head Start $5,000. Oktibbeha Head Start $6,250; Quitman County Head Start $2,500; Tunica Head Start Center $5,000.00; Walls Head Start $5,000 and West Tallahatchie Head Start $2,500.
ICS is very grateful for the monetary donations; these donations will continue to make “Small Miracles a Great Success”.
