Pictured is the entrance of Ashland High School, which has been recently renovated with fresh white paint, outlined in royal blue accents to match the school's colors. The exterior painting is just one of many improvements made to the facilities, which include interior painting and the removal of temporary walls to make more space for students.
ASHLAND — New leadership in the Benton County School District sparked an extensive on-campus renovation project for Ashland High School.
Over the course of the 2022 summer, the BCSD hired new superintendent, Dr. Regina Biggers, and later, added Chris Bush as the new principal for AHS.
Upon their hiring in late July, they began working diligently together to put in motion to make improvements to the Ashland campus. These improvements began with “Painting the outside structure of the building and the (football) field house. Inside the building, we have knocked out temporary walls to expand space for students, painted hallways, added trim and have painted the cafeteria,” according to Dr. Biggers.
Previously, Ashland football only had one side for fans to sit, where the visitors sat alongside the hosting Blue Devils. This was also addressed during the renovations, and now they are able to host visiting teams on their respected sides.
“The biggest thing was manpower,” stated Bush. “We focused on the biggest things that needed addressing and taking time and doing due diligence, checking off budgetary items and making sure they fit and getting the man power to get it done.”
Both Dr. Biggers and Bush are working on the physical appearance, culture, and academic student success for Ashland.
“One of the main things is creating a college and career-ready culture,” Bush said.
Bush has implemented a college visit for every class from 7th through 12th grade — one in the summer and one in the fall — to expose the students to the college experience.
Future improvements to the middle school are also in the works and bids are currently being placed for this process to begin to get the middle school building up and running.
Both Dr. Biggers and Bush stated that they are looking forward to the future projects to help further the physical appearance and academics of Ashland High School.
