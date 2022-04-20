The Ashland High School Class of 1967 is planning its 55th reunion for Thursday, April 28 at the Marshall Steakhouse in Holly Springs from 4 to 9 p.m.
But the Class of '67 had an unexpected earlier class gathering to honor the memory of their class president Thomas Lanny Dickerson of Covington, Tennessee, and formerly of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Dickerson lost his battle with cancer and pneumonia on Christmas Day, 2021. Family and friends held a celebration of life memorial service at the Bethel Methodist Church in the Pine Grove community between Hickory Flat and Ashland Feb. 11. “Lanny” as his classmates called him and “Tom” as his wife Sharon called him, worked as a teacher, coach, and school administrator. He loved working with young people and took great pleasure in the teams he coached.
He attended Northwest Mississippi Junior College in Senatobia, MS, and transferred to Mississippi State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and his Master's in Educational Administration. He later pursued his Doctorate's Degree at Arkansas State University.
Dickerson was the class president of the Class of 1967 at Ashland Attendance Center. He was an outstanding baseball and basketball player for Coach Jamie Howell's state championship teams in '67. Fellow teammates and classmates who attended Dickerson's memorial service along with Coach Howell were Hal Stroupe, Steve Farese, Larry Roberson, Sandra Sue Scarth Wilkerson, Kay Akin Ormon, Deborah Bruce Monroe and her husband John, and Patsy Bowden McCrory. Dickerson's nephew Devin Kelley did an audio visual presentation that included photos of his entire family and all of his high school friends. The eulogy was delivered by life long friend Steve Farese, the nationally known attorney from Ashland.
Following the service the family shared lunch with the visiting friends while many discussions occurred as each shared memories of their “fearless leader.” Farese called Lanny the “conscience of the class and the great delegator.” His wife Sharon said he spent hours on the phone prior to each of the class reunions since 1967. Former Class Valedictorian Deborah Bruce Monroe usually coordinated the event at Lanny's direction. She is a retired teacher, college instructor, and published author who still maintains her family's home in Ashland. Former cheerleader Sandra Sue Scarth Wilkerson is a retired nurse who has returned to her family home on “Hobson Hill” in the Beech Hill Community.
Another former cheerleader, Kay Akin Ormon is a retired teacher. She and her husband Charlie, formerly of Hickory Flat, now operate a computer business in Collierville, TN. They had lived in the Gulfport area where her husband taught computer technology at Gulf Coast Community College, but Hurricane Katrina forced them to move back home.
Patsy Bowden McCrory was a member of the Class A State Championship basketball team for AHS in 1967. She has retired from 42 years of teaching in DeSoto County Schools. She is also the former news editor for the DeSoto Times newspaper in Hernando, MS. She does freelance writing now. Larry Roberson is the former County Director for the U.S.D.A. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
Hal Stroupe and his wife Ellen recently retired from their jobs in Holly Springs, MS, and sold their home there to travel across the country in an RV to see the sights before they get too old to enjoy them.
Steve Farese is still a nationally known practicing attorney in the Ashland legal firm his father began. It now includes several members of the family who are all attorneys. Farese often returns to the campus of Ole Miss where he played on the basketball team in the late 60's. Now he does guest lectures at his alma mater's law school.
Coach Jamie W. Howell served as both principal and coach, taking both the boys' and girls' teams to the State Playoffs in 1967. He later became the headmaster of Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, MS, followed by several gubernatorial appointments: Executive Director of the Governor's Office of Job Development, Chairman of the Governor's Private Sector Services, Inc., and Secretary of the Private Industry Council. The NWCC Hall of Fame member is now mayor of Pope, MS.
The impromptu class reunion was a bittersweet event for the lifelong friends and family of Thomas Lanny Dickerson, but the real class reunion is still being planned for April 28, 2022, without their “fearless leader” for the first time in 55 years. The class has had reunions every five years since 1967. Other classmates will be returning from many areas of the nation. Friends of the Class of 1967 can contact Deborah Bruce Monroe at 901-355-9813 or Patsy Bowden McCrory at 901-361-2102 if they want to be put on their mailing list to get information about the reunion. A menu will be sent out in advance, and each attendee will RSVP their choices for the meal. Payment will be made individually that night at the meal. A larger memorial service will be part of the program to honor all members the class has lost since 1967. This year it will include Class President Lanny Dickerson.