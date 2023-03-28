The Benton County Library System is sponsoring a Vietnam War Veterans Day program in Ashland on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m at Ashland Town Park.
The event will include a visit from former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant who is scheduled to speak at the program. Bryant will be preceded by Col. Ghannon Burton who is also set to speak to the audience.
"I think it's great (that Bryant is speaking)," Benton County Library System director Carrie Simpson said. "A small town like Ashland doesn't get a lot of opportunities like this. We're happy that he's willing to come, and we hope that he enjoys his visit."
In addition to the guest speakers, Vietnam War Veterans from Benton and Tippah County will be recognized.
Lunch will be served to all veterans and their families. According to Simpson, depending on the turnout, everyone may be invited to stay to eat.
The program began in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. Last year, like this year, the program was held at the Ashland Town Park, and a meal for the veterans and their families followed at the Ashland Church of Christ fellowship hall.
"(The library system) is mostly helping to coordinate the event," Simpson said. "We take care of the food for the meal, do the decorations and recruit volunteers to help serve the food. When we started doing the program, we worked with Ashland Mayor Mitch Carroll to compile a list of addresses and photographs of the Vietnam War Veterans in Benton County. We make the flyers and programs and send out save the dates to the veterans. We set up a bank account specifically for this program, and we ask the town aldermen and county supervisors to donate funds each year, and they generously do."
