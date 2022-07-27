Purchase Access

ASHLAND • On June 7, Ashland's Mayor declared an ordinance adopted regulating the management of streets, trenching, and rights of way. The ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the city council, allows the Town of Ashland to exercise historical rights, to manage and control its public and town-owned streets, alleys, rights-of-way and other public and town-owned property in the municipality, and to preserve the physical integrity of its public and municipal streets, alleys, rights of-way and public or Town-owned properties.

