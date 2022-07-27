ASHLAND • On June 7, Ashland's Mayor declared an ordinance adopted regulating the management of streets, trenching, and rights of way. The ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the city council, allows the Town of Ashland to exercise historical rights, to manage and control its public and town-owned streets, alleys, rights-of-way and other public and town-owned property in the municipality, and to preserve the physical integrity of its public and municipal streets, alleys, rights of-way and public or Town-owned properties.
A full and complete copy of the ordinance, which took effect on July 7, is available for viewing in its entirety at Ashland's Office of the City Clerk in City Hall.
Highlights of the ordinance include prohibition of excavating, digging, and trenching and requiring permits for certain types of digging. Excavating, cutting, trenching, boring, tunneling, undermining, or digging or cause to do so in, on, or under any public street, public place, or right-of-way for the installation, repair, or removal of any pipe, conduit, duct, tunnel, utility pole, or any other facility or installation or for any other purpose without having first obtained a permit from the Town Public Works Director or his designee is unlawful under the ordinance.
All work performed which relates to such activities must be performed in compliance with the provisions of the ordinance. A permit will not be required for the replacement of existing or maintenance of an existing pole, but notification is still required.
If a permit cannot be obtained in a timely way, emergency repairs may be conducted. However, a permit must be applied for all emergency cuts, digging, or excavations within 48 hours after the cuts, digging, or excavations have been made. However, a prospective applicant must give verbal notice immediately to the Town Public Works Director or his designee upon determination that "emergency” work or construction is needed and prior to commencing this work.
The Public Works Director will not issue a permit for emergency digs without a completed application. The application must be submitted to the Town Clerk, and must minimally include a detailed description of the size, type, nature, and extent of the work or construction to be done, the exact location and approximate area where the anticipated work or construction is expected to occur, including the approximate length and width and, if the cut, trench, bore, tunnel, undermine or digging is in a street or alley, whether it is parallel or transverse to the direction of the travel lanes, the name and residential or business address and telephone number for the permittee, the name and residential or business address and telephone number for the project manager or person to oversee and/or manage the anticipated work or construction, the dates of commencement and completion of the work; and the purpose of the work or construction.
Along with the application for a digging permit, an applicant must submit evidence acceptable to the Town that the applicant or person to perform the work or construction has sufficient expertise and ability to timely repair the street, road, or right-of-way and will execute an indemnification and hold harmless agreement to the Town which indemnifies, protects, and the Town from the actions of the applicant or permittee and their agents and representatives in any way arising out of or stemming from their construction or work.
For new construction, an applicant must submit 3 sets of project construction plans at the time of filing an application for a permit. Plans are not required for routine maintenance and service installations. Such plans shall include the location(s), width, and arrangement of the proposed work or construction, the distance between any existing entrances within 100 feet of the proposed work or construction; distance(s) from the center line of the traveled way to any structures, gasoline pumps, or other obstructions within 100 feet of the proposed work or construction; property lines and easements within 100 feet of the proposed work or construction; the length, size and location of existing pipes, culverts, catch basins or manholes, conduit, curbing, curb and gutter, and/or sidewalks, and above ground utilities within 100 feet of the proposed work or construction, and the proposed location of new pipes, conduit, culverts, catch basins or manholes, curbing, work or construction sought to be completed. The construction plans will be promptly reviewed, and a permit will be issued or denied within 30 working days after the application has been properly submitted along with the plans. The applicant is responsible for the engineering and design of its project and construction and the integration of its maintenance and construction responsibilities.
Applicants for permits must present a utility location request number from the Mississippi One-Call Program (811), which meets requirements of notification, except in case of emergencies as defined above.
Non-refundable permit fees under the new ordinance are as follows:
a) Openings, cuts, trenches, bores, tunnelings, underminings, diggings or excavations up to 100 feet—$200; and
b) Openings, cuts, trenches, bores, tunnelings, underminings, diggings or excavations over 100 feet—$1.00/ft for every foot over 100 feet.
Perits requiring the temporary closure of any portion of the Town’s streets or rights-of-way shall be subject to the following fees, which cover application and inspection costs:
a) Streets closed 3 days or less- $15; b) Streets closed 4 days through 30 days—$45; c) Streets closed 31 days through 90days—$65, plus $1.00 per day. Closures in excess of 90 days are prohibited.
The Public Works Director or his designee, may waive any or all permit fees for work performed by a governmental agency, whether this work is performed by employees of the governmental agency or by a private firm or corporation under contract with the governmental agency. However, such governmental agency or private firm or corporation under contract therewith shall not be relieved of the responsibilities for obtaining a permit for work covered in this Ordinance as well as complying with all other provisions herein not in conflict with state or federal law.
Before any permit under this article may be issued, the applicant must post a bond payable to the Town or a certified check available to the Town in an amount equal to 150% of the estimated construction cost as submitted by the engineer of record and approved by the Public Works Director. Such bond must be valid for at least 2 years from the date of completion of the project. Such bond or check shall be utilized to repair any damage caused by applicant or its subcontractors or agents or any lack of sufficient or adequate resurfacing and/or restoration.
Replacement of improvements necessitated by work authorized by a permit shall be made in accordance with prevailing and governing industry standards, codes, regulations, and laws at the time of the replacement. If a sidewalk, curb, and/or gutter were damaged by the permittee, the permittee shall be responsible for all costs associated with its replacement in accordance with America with Disabilities Act Standards.
Any person violating any of the provisions of this article shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. Each person shall be deemed guilty of a separate offense for each and every day or portion thereof during which any violation of any of the provisions of this article is committed or permitted. Upon conviction of any such violation, such person may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 90 days for each violation and will not be eligible to receive another permit.
The Board may waive the application of this ordinance in the following circumstances:
a) Existing or proposed joint-utility construction projects where two or more utilities utilize common infrastructure in a Town-approved district.
b) The provision by a telecommunications provider of 1.0 gigabyte or greater of fiber-to-the home (FTTH) in designated areas of the Town as agreed to by the Town and telecommunications provider.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.