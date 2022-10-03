SENATOBIA – Northwest Mississippi Community College's Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society welcomed 37 students into the Theta Sigma chapter on the Senatobia campus during its fall induction ceremony Sept. 19 at the Haraway Center.
Following a welcome by PTK Advisor and District Director of Social Sciences Instruction Kristin Davis, new officers were installed into the organization. Keynote speaker for the event was Northwest President, Dr. Michael J. Heindl, who spoke about student success among PTK members. New members were then inducted through the pledge, signing of the oath, and lighting the flame of knowledge.
New officers for the 2022-23 academic year are Mary Hellen Wilkerson of Tunica, president; Seth Matlock of Nesbit, vice president of Leadership; Madison Sadler of Southaven, vice president of Scholarship; Lia Ramos Bonilla of Daphne, Alabama, vice president of Service and Emma Jackson of Senatobia, Public Relations officer.
Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa during the ceremony was Caitlyn Williams of Ashland.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. PTK is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation's colleges. PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education and has been recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges.
A full 93 percent of Mississippi Phi Theta Kappa members will complete an associate degree and/or transfer to a four-year college, compared to just 38 percent of students nationally. Members have access to millions of dollars in scholarships - $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $246 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges.
Northwest hosts Phi Theta Kappa chapters on three campuses-Theta Sigma chapter on the Senatobia campus, Alpha Gamma Chi chapter at the DeSoto campus and Beta Eta Theta chapter at the Oxford campus.
For more information on Phi Theta Kappa, visit www.ptk.org. For more information on Northwest Mississippi Community College, visit www.northwestms.edu.
