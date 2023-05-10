Ashland has a new soul food restaurant in town.
The Place, owned and operated by Rodney and Cheryl Steward, opened its doors on Monday, April 24. According to the couple, the reception to the restaurant to this point has been overwhelmingly positive.
Rodney, the pastor at Hickory Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, grew up in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School. He and Cheryl have been married for 18 years and now have five children and five grandchildren.
"We've just been talking about (opening a restaurant) ever since we've been together," Cheryl said.
Cheryl, an Oxford native, graduated from Lafayette High School before attending Ole Miss.
Rodney and Cheryl live in Memphis. Rodney is a truck driver and Cheryl is an accountant. They took some time off to get the restaurant off the ground, but will return to work once they feel comfortable with its direction. They will still come by nearly every day once they return to work.
"We really wanted to do this as a community service with a family atmosphere and environment," Rodney said.
The Place's menu includes a daily lunch menu and an everyday menu. The lunch menu includes specials from 11 to 2 on items such as pork chops, meatloaf, chicken dumplings, ground turkey, spaghetti and more. The everyday menu offers burgers, chicken wings, fried fish, salads and desserts.
"We're learning what people like and don't like on our menu as we go," Rodney said. "It's a process."
Although a lot of work has been done on the inside of the space already, the Stewards are still planning on making a few more upgrades to the restaurant. TVs with sports are something Rodney wants, while pictures and paintings are Cheryl's requests for the interior.
"People around here don't have a good sit-down restaurant they can go to," Rodney said. "They have to go to Corinth, New Albany, Tupelo, Oxford or DeSoto County for a nice meal, so we want to offer that to them."
They want to create a special for one night of the week, such as serving steak and baked potatoes on Thursday nights. They've been told by friends in Holly Springs and Memphis they would come by for such offerings.
"If you've got good food and good service, people will come," Rodney said. "The community has supported us very well so far."
The Place is located at 24 South Main Street on the square in Ashland. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.