TIPPAH - Ballots for the upcoming election for an at-large seat on Tippah Electric Power Association’s Board of Directors were mailed to members the first week in November.
The board seats up for re-election this year include district Areas 1, 4 and 7, which is the At-Large Director position. All three incumbents are seeking re-election. The Area 1 incumbent is Ricky Dobbs. The Area 4 incumbent is Jimmy Huddleston. The At-Large incumbent is Ricky Martin. The board members for areas 1 and 4 are unopposed. Only the candidates for the At-Large Director position will appear on the ballot . Incumbent Ricky Martin is running against Beverly Baylis for this seat. Each of the nine board members’ terms are for three years.
TEPA bylaws indicate that to qualify for candidacy, an individual must be a member in good standing of the association for at least one year in the area for which they are running, must obtain 25 signatures on a petition of other members, and must submit the petition by U.S. Mail to Franks, Franks, Wilemon, and Hagood Accounting Firm no later than the second Thursday in October by 5 p.m. Election takes place by a mail-out ballot system. Ballots must be received back by mail no later than the 3rd Monday in November, which is November 15, by 5 pm CST. Each member gets only one vote. The Director will be announced after election results are certified.
Board members by name and district include:
1 Ricky Dobbs
2 Tommy Benson
3 Mark Johnson
4 Jimmy Huddleston
5 Greg Smith
6 Phillip Camburn
7 Ricky Martin (At-Large Director)
8 Matt Orman
9 Jerry Watkins
The board, which makes policies and holds fiduciary responsibility on behalf of the members, meets every second Thursday at 6 p.m. Each director receives $12,600 annually for their service on the board. This has remained unchanged since 2002. Tippah Electric Power Association has customers in Tippah, Union, Alcorn and Benton counties in Mississippi, and Hardeman County in West Tennessee. Incorporated in 1938, TEPA today has more than 13,800 business and residential members and maintains nearly 1,300 miles of distribution line. It partners with TVA to offer its customers energy efficiency programs, such as EnergyRight Solutions.