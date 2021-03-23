DRY CREEK • Buffie Moore of Dry Creek had been sick for about a year but had avoided seeking medical attention due to her lack of insurance. In October 2019, her pain got so severe she ended up in the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver due to a fatty liver. Her spleen was affected as well.
The 52-year-old has since undergone several procedures but now needs a liver transplant. She needs to raise a portion of the transplant cost before the Liver Center at the University of Alabama Birmingham will put her on the transplant list.
Family and friends, known affectionately as Buffie’s Blessings, have organized an upcoming ATV ride for Saturday, March 27, and a barbecue plate and benefit auction for Saturday, April 3, to raise money for the transplant.
“She is in a lot of physical pain, and because our livers are filters for our body, she can’t really take any meds to ease her pain as they would just further harm her liver,” said Buffie’s daughter Annie Byrd. “Her stomach is often swollen and hard, and her diet has had to change significantly.”
Byrd said the mental aspect of the illness and dealing with everyday life and tragedies have taken their toll.
“We just lost my grandfather a few weeks ago; her brother passed a few years ago, and then right before I had her first grandchild, she was diagnosed with this. It’s just been so much on her at once. It’s a constant up-and-down emotional rollercoaster,” continued Bryd.
“She has a few other issues with her feet from being diabetic and some kidney stones that have to be removed as they are too big to pass. It’s a lot of mental turmoil. She is very run down and very fatigued. “
According to Byrd, cirrhosis of the liver from a fatty liver can be hereditary. She and her brother, Colby Moore, along with Byrd’s children, will have to be checked routinely to make sure their livers remain healthy.
Buffie’s cirrhosis was brought on by diabetes and having a fatty liver.
“Her doctor told her ‘simply the way we eat in the South’ can cause it. Hers isn’t due to alcohol. She has never been a drinker.”
Buffie is taking each day as it comes, resting when she can. Until UAB accepts her, she relies on prayers, small medical procedures, and frequent doctor visits in Tupelo.
“She enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and family. She has always been a family-centered woman. She loves her dogs and being outside when the weather is nice. She loves visiting with old friends and reminiscing; and small things like sitting on the porch and Sunday dinners after church,” continued Byrd.
Buffie is the daughter of William and Catherine Yates, who owned Yates Grocery, now Dry Creek Community Store. She has been married to Jason Moore for 28 years. In addition to her children, she has two grandchildren 15-month-old Ridge and nine-week-old Lottie Bell Byrd. She has worked at Benchcraft, Booneville Gas & Water, and most recently Acco in Booneville.
The Buffie’s Blessings ATV Ride is this Saturday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m. It will begin at the Dry Creek School House located at 3351 County Road 601, Booneville. Free food will be provided.
The Buffie’s Blessings Benefit and Auction will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April. 3 at Concord Baptist Church. Barbecue plates are $10 each and include barbecue, slaw, baked beans, drink, and dessert. To purchase a plate, call Annie Byrd at 662-416-1507 or Mary Carol Crawford at 662-210-3526. The church is located at 5490 County Road 601, Booneville.
Donations for the auction are needed and volunteers are appreciated. Food items for the barbecue plates would also be helpful.
Buffie’s Blessings is accepting monetary donations through cash, check, CashApp ($mooreanniec) and Paypal (buffiejomoore@yahoo.com). Contact Bryd for more information.
“I am so thankful for everyone’s kindness and support,” said Buffie. “I wish more people would get screened and checked because I had no clue I was that sick until it was in stage 4 liver cirrhosis and there just isn’t a lot of liver awareness out there. Most people don’t even think to check their livers.”
“She is so kind-hearted. She is full of love and pure to a fault,” said Byrd. “She trusts and loves fully and openly. She has been the best mother, grandmother, daughter, friend to everyone around her. She doesn’t meet a stranger, and I truly believe anyone who has met her would say how friendly and sincere she is. She doesn’t deserve this, and it’s heartbreaking. I want her to live a long full life for herself, her kids and family, and for her grandchildren. We always say, ‘I hope you live to be as old as Noah.’”
Buffie concluded by saying, “God is so good, and we have complete faith in him and his miracle-working abilities as he is the best physician of all.”