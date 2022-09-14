RIPLEY — August was a busy month for Ripley’s mayor and board of aldermen, according to city records.
They met several times during August and transacted various items of business.
Here are capsule summaries of each meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
—At a special meeting at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Municipal Office Building, the following persons were present: Mayor Jon Grisham; Alderman Joey Bryant; Alderman Ken Walker; Alderman Jackie McKenzie; Alderman Barry Cook; Charles Davis, City Auditor; and W. Price Elliott, City Attorney.
Aldermen took the following actions:
• Approved the agenda.
• Approved to advertise for engineering services for work related to implementation of a project with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
• Approved a resolution authorizing a designated representative to execute documents and agreements in connection with the ARPA program.
• Adjourned.
—At a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Municipal Office Building, the following persons were present: Mayor Jon Grisham; Alderman Joey Bryant; Alderman Ken Walker; Alderman Jackie McKenzie; Alderman Barry Cook; Alderman Stephen Freeman; and City Auditor, Stephanie Clifton.
Aldermen took the following actions:
• Approved the agenda.
• Took no action concerning discussion of a tourism grant.
• Allowed Josh Sanderson and Dylan Jones to attend the Mississippi Damage Summit in Biloxi, with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, upon proper documentation and further, the City Clerk is authorized to pay these expenses and make the proper reservations.
• Accepted a quote from Eubanks Construction in the amount of $17,000, which was the lowest and best quote. The quote is for a water line bore on South Main Street.
• Adjourned.
—Ripley’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen met at the Municipal Office Building at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, for a budget work session meeting.
The following persons were present: Mayor Jon Grisham; Alderman Jackie McKenzie; Alderman Barry Cook; Alderman Stephen Freeman; Alderman Joey Bryant; Alderman Ken Walker; Shonda Davis, City Auditor; and W. Price Elliott, City Attorney.
—Aldermen:
• Approved the agenda.
• Took no action on other agenda items.
• Adjourned.
— The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met at the Municipal Office Building at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
The following persons were present: Mayor Jon Grisham; Alderman Stephen Freeman; Alderman Ken Walker; Alderman Jackie McKenzie; Alderman Joey Bryant; Alderman Barry Cook; W. Price Elliott, City Attorney; Charles Davis, City Auditor; Kathi Watson, Deputy Clerk; and Tracy Luna, City Clerk.
The board:
• Approved the meeting agenda.
• Approved the minutes of the regular board meeting of July 5, and the Special Board Meeting of July 14.
• Heard from Judge Kelly Luther, who appeared before the board to discuss his re-election.
• Heard from Ms. Felecia Caples, who appeared before the board to discuss markers for unknown graves for the Ripley Cemetery.
• Heard from Palmer Jones, who appeared before the board to discuss the VFW.
• Approved the docket of claims Numbers 119314 through 119646 for payment.
• Approved a proposal of insurance from Ripley Insurance Agency providing the comprehensive blanket coverage for the total sum of $79,114.
• Approved running the statutory advertisement for the budget hearing to be held at 5 p.m. at the next regular meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Sept. 6, 2022.
The City of Ripley is now operating with projected total budget revenue of $4,208,586. Ten and nine-tenths percent (10.9%) of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For the next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of $4,663,439. Of that amount, ten and eight-tenths percent (10.8%) is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.
For next fiscal year, the City of Ripley plans to increase your ad valorem tax millage rate by 1.30 mills from 12.97 mills to 14.27 mills. This increase means that you will pay more in ad valorem taxes on your home, automobile tag, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental property.
• Ordered that Courtney Lewis be allowed to attend the Municipal Court Conference to be held in Oxford with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, upon proper documentation and further, the City Clerk is authorized to pay these expenses and make the proper reservations.
• Accepted and approved the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from the certified public accounting firm of Lindsey, Davis & Associates of Ripley, Mississippi for the year ending Sept. 30, 2021.
• Approved the Premium Pay Resolution.
• Ordered that the City of Ripley make a contribution to Ripley 4 Corner Clean-up Project in the amount of $1,000.
• Ordered that Josh Sanderson be allowed to attend the MWPCOA Conference to be held in Pearl with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• Ordered that Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson be allowed to attend the Fall Master Academy Conference to be held in Meridian with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• Ordered that the City of Ripley advertise for the part-time, temporary employees for the fall programs and city departments.
• Received competitive quotes for bearing replacement at the wastewater facility. The quote of Phillips Contracting in the amount of $29,930 is the lowest and best quote and was accepted.
• Approved the City of Ripley to advertise for an employee with the City of Ripley Park with such advertisement to be published in the Southern Sentinel.
• At a previous meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, it was determined that properties located at 305 Booker Street , 411 W. Cooper St., 126 Hurt St., and 521 E. Walnut St., were in need of cleanup under the City’s Amended Ordinance for the Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality.
Aldermen set a public hearing on the properties under the City’s Amended Ordinance for the Maintenance and Upkeep of Private Property within the Municipality for the next regular meeting of Sept. 6, 2022.
