February is a month that’s known for hearts. This year, a family with local roots is celebrating a heart for their infant son.
Ten-month-old Harrison Rogers, son of Mikaela and Buck Rogers, recently received the gift of a new heart.
Although Harrison’s family currently resides in Middleton, Tennessee, Harrison’s paternal grandfather, Victor Rogers, is a Falkner resident. His paternal grandmother, Karen Lowrance, is from Ripley. Harrison’s family attends Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Walnut. His mother, Mikaela, is a Walnut High School graduate.
Harrison was diagnosed with HLHS at 28 weeks gestation. HLHS, or hypoplastic left heart syndrome, is a congenital heart defect. He was also diagnosed with severe tricuspid valve regurgitation, which means his valve was “leaky.”
Harrison was born on March 25, 2021 and was taken straight to the CVICU at LeBonheur Children's Hospital where he underwent his first open heart surgery within 24 hours of birth. The surgery was a success and he was discharged a month later.
Within two months, he had been admitted to the hospital two additional times for other issues. On June 9, Harrison had a follow-up appointment with his cardiologist and he was admitted to the hospital for emergency valve replacement surgery. He underwent his second open heart surgery a week later.
His parents were preparing to take him home in early August, when his mechanical valve clotted and caused his body to shut down. He was placed on ECMO, listed for transplant and underwent his third open heart surgery a week later. This surgery was to have a VAD, or ventricular assist device, placed. This is a machine outside of his body that did the work of his heart.
In the next two months, Harrison suffered sepsis, was placed back on ECMO, and suffered multiple strokes. He was intubated for well over a month. He eventually came off of all respiratory support and lived life and rehabbed with his VAD.
On January 20th, 2022, his parents received the call that changed their lives. Harrison was receiving the gift of life- through a new heart. He underwent his fourth open heart surgery the next day, and his new heart began working perfectly. Shortly thereafter, he was placed back on ECMO for support and underwent his fifth surgery the next week to fix a paralyzed diaphragm.
Harrison is now rehabbing in LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, working on his respiratory support, and waiting to go home for the first time in eight months. He loves playing with his toys, snuggling with his mommy and daddy, and flirting with all of his nurses. His life has been lived inside of a hospital room. In spite of that, mom Mikaela says, “He is the sweetest boy with the happiest personality.”