RIPLEY • Barry Cook won the Ripley Alderman at Large Republican primary runoff against current Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis Tuesday night.
Cook received 244 votes, while Marsalis received 215 votes, according to the unofficial results. Cook does not face an opponent in the June 8 general election.
The only Ripley race contested in the general election is Alderman Ward 2. Republican Ken Walker will face Democrat Rico McDonald in the election.
Candidates in Ashland, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shores, and Walnut run as independents and will be elected during the general election. The five people receiving the most votes for aldermen in each of those municipalities will win the race.
Winners take office July 1.