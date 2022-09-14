The Benton County Career Technical Center is off to an excellent start for the 2022-2023 school year.
On Friday, Aug. 19 the Health Sciences class and the Law & Public Safety class had a visit from Air Evac 58 based out of Corinth. Students were able to see Air Evac 58 land and had the opportunity to speak with Air Evac 58’s crew. Crew members of Air Evac 58 are Nathan Palmer, RN, Ron Strom, EMT-P, and Jeff Long, pilot.
The Metal Fabrication students practiced safety procedures in the metal fab shop. First year metal fabrication students must complete 9 module tests and performance evaluations to receive the NCCER national certification in Core Curriculum. Students learned the importance of safety equipment and how to properly use safety equipment in the metal fabrication shop.
The Agriculture and Natural Resources class worked together to set up a beehive for work based learning. Second-year students in Agriculture and Natural Resources are required to complete a work based learning project. Students are able to choose from several work based learning projects to complete. The bees were donated by Linda Gray of Gray Farms in Ingomar.
"We are very excited for our students to be participating in work-based learning," said CTE Counselor Karen Patterson.
