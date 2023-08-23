ASHLAND - The Benton County Board of Education met on Monday, Aug. 14 at Ashland High School for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Katrina McGregor, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, and director of technology Tom Stewart, among others.
The board:
- Approved an amended agenda,
- Approved previous meetings minutes from July 27.
- Heard public comments from several parents in regards to student releases. While several releases had been granted by the district in recent weeks, parents in attendance noted uncertainty with their child’s educational plans while waiting for a determination. In one parent’s case, their children had been “home for two weeks,” since the decision to release had not been made yet in their particular cases.
- The board entered executive session to confer with John Hooks, an attorney with Adams and Reese LLP who “heads the firm’s education law practice and advises schools and universities on a range of matters including federal desegregation law, employment discrimination and civil rights claims,” according to the law firm’s website.
- Heard recommendation for an Administrative Assistant to Federal Programs and pay for the 23/24 school year.
- Approved fixed asset disposal - AES.
- Approved groundskeeping pay for FY24 and Tracy Hampton to be the groundskeeper.
- Approved substitute pay for FY24.
- Approved use of consulting firms for 23/24 school year.
- Approved accepting the 23/24 FFA Grant for the CTC in the amount of $4,914.
- Approved opening short fall note bank account.
- Approved financial statements.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved personnel agenda.
- Heard recommendation of a permanent substitute bus driver position and pay.
- Approved updated bus driver pay scale.
- Heard recommendation for full-time all-day bus driver and pay rate.
- Heard recommendation to change Industrial Maintenance to Welding.
- Heard recommendation for SAMS training and pay.
- Approved request for admission.
- Approved all student releases set for this meeting. Blanchard opposed.
- Approved consent agenda.
- Adjourned until next meeting on Sept. 11, 2023.
