ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Education met on Monday, May 8 at the district office in Ashland for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Katrina McGregor, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, administrative assistant Bonnie Myers, Benton County athletic director Chandler Grey and director of technology Tom Stewart were in attendance.
The board:
-- Approved the previous meeting minutes.
-- Approved student releases. Poplar and Blanchard opposed.
-- Approved agreement with Three Rivers Planning and Development to provide Accelerate Mississippi career coach services.
-- Approved contract with Tombigbee Contractors for Ashland Elementary School window replacement.
-- Approved advertisement of bid for county athletic apparel and equipment.
-- Approved update to contract with Pryor Morrow for Ashland High School windows.
-- Approved update to contract with Pryor Morrow for Hickory Flat classroom building renovation.
-- Approved agreement with Pickering for asbestos inspection.
-- Approved purchase of work vehicle for Hickory Flat and Ashland High School.
-- Approved salaries and benefits for instructional coaches at Ashland High School and Ashland Elementary School.
-- Approved personal care assistant position and updated bus driver pay scale.
-- Approved updated pay and positions for county hourly employees. Poplar abstained from the vote.
-- Approved maintenance of summer projects budget.
-- Approved updated pay for Benton County assistant superintendent duties. Poplar abstained from the vote.
-- Approved updated pay for CTC director for fiscal year 2024. Poplar abstained from the vote.
-- Approved financial reports for April 2023.
-- Approved coaches supplement for fiscal year 2024.
-- Approved purchase of FortiEDR subscription for cyber security.
-- Approved personnel agenda.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved instructional coach salary for fiscal year 2024.
-- Approved salary of the Hickory Flat principal for fiscal year 2024. Poplar opposed.
-- Approved additional meeting dates for May and June.
-- Approved summer pay and assignments.
-- Approved field trip requests.
-- Approved use of Hickory Flat's softball field for a movie showing on June 10 and 24 and a summer basketball camp at Ashland High School.
-- Approved school bus turnarounds.
-- Approved fixed asset disposals at Ashland Elementary School.
-- Approved Ashland High School comprehensive school improvement plan for April 2023.
-- Approved Ashland High School monthly improvement update for May 2023.
-- Reviewed third-grade MAAP preliminary results.
