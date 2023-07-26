ASHLAND - The Benton County Board of Education met on Thursday, July 20 at the district office in Ashland for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Katrina McGregor, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, and director of technology Tom Stewart.
The board:
- Held an open meeting prior to the official start of the board meeting to discuss Ad Valorem Taxes and field any questions regarding said taxes. The meeting was led by business manager Roxanne Hall.
- Officially began the board meeting and approved the previous regular meetings minutes from June 12. Clayton opposed.
- Approved the special meeting minutes from June 29.
- Heard public comments from a collection of parents, all of whom were present to urge the board to consider approving releases for their children to continue attending school in the North Tippah School District. All of the parents were noted as living in the Benton County School District, but were either in close proximity to a North Tippah School, had a child attending a North Tippah School, or both. One parent in particular noted how she lived six miles from Walnut Attendance Center, but “25-30 miles,” from Ashland High School, which could potentially raise issues regarding Mississippi Code 37-15-29. Board attorney Lori Shaw noted that the BCSD is under “scrutiny of law,” to remain in compliance with a federal desegregation order, which could impact transfers such as the ones being discussed for release during this meeting. The order, which stems from Baird and United States vs. Benton County Board of Education, a 1969 case that, along with subsequent orders, banned segregation and mandated several stipulations regarding the desegregation of the district, was noted as the primary factor in the board’s decision, as remaining in compliance of federal law would superceede state law. Superintendent Biggers noted that the BCSD Transportation Department would check compliance with MS Code 37-15-29 prior to any action being taken.
- Approved recommendation of stipend of $400 for Veronica Robbins to provide CPR training for staff.
- Approved calendar updates.
- Approved recommendations to pay Kindergarten and Remediation Boot Camp Teachers through ARP ESSER (III).
- Approved staff transfer to special education department.
- Approved MOU between Benton County Schools and Millcreek of Pontotoc.
- Approved Rosemont Consulting proposal.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved personnel agenda.
- Approved update to staff duties.
- Approved acceptance of $500 grant from 4Imprint.
- Approved financial statements.
- Approved Ad Valorem Option A.
- Approved AES maintenance position salary and duties.
- Approved BCSD Strategic Plan 2023-2026.
- Approved BCSD student handbook, with the exception of implementing MDE requirements for early release, rather than the enhanced requirements listed. Poplar and Blanchard opposed. The addition of enhanced disciplinary measures for physical assault on another student were discussed, which are listed as a three-day out-of-school suspension pending a hearing, and a 15-day alternative school placement.
- Approved BCSD employee handbook.
- Approved board attorney contract renewal.
- Approved request of admission.
- Took no action regarding student release requests, with a few exceptions regarding children of outgoing staff members.
- Approved consent agenda.
- Approved use of facilities.
- Heard field report regarding AES windows.
- Adjourned until next meeting on August 14, 2023.
