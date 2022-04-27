BENTON COUNTY • On Thursday, April 21, attorney John. S. Farese issued a statement to the Mississippi Public Service Commissioner's Office requesting an evaluation to be done regarding the efficacy of the Holly Springs Utility Department on behalf of the Benton County Board of Supervisors following an extended power outage from the storms on Wednesday, April 13.
The statement reads:
“As I know you are aware, a recent series of storms through Benton County have caused long-running issues with the service being rendered to our county by the Holly Springs Utility Department to resurface. Holly Springs has for far too long failed to provide reasonably adequate utility service to our citizens to our citizens as evidenced again by the recent failures to restore power in a timely manner following the April 2022 storms.
As attorney for Benton County, I have been instructed by the Board of Supervisors to seek an immediate evaluation as to the adequacy of the electric service being provided to the citizens of Benton County and if the findings are such that service being rendered our citizens is found to be inadequate, to assist in obtaining service from one of the other surrounding utility services.”
Reports out of Benton County suggested that many residents were without power for up to seven or eight days.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the investigation into the complaints are in the preliminary stages.
“Our regulatory attorneys are looking at the options that we have. Honest to goodness, that’s really where we are,” Presley said.
Presley said he believes the vast majority of the Benton County residents have since had their power restored since the Board of Supervisors filed its evaluation request, but the issue being that the most recent outages served as a tipping point to years worth of complaints brought about from the service of the HSUD.
“I met with (Holly Springs) Mayor (Sharon) Gipson in December of 2021 to discuss the high number of consumer complaints that have been received in my office that year,” Presley said. “Some of those predated her administration – to be fair. And she and I met for a good, long while at the Holly Springs City Hall that day. I then followed up with an email to the (Tennessee Valley Authority) asking for some independent analysis to be done on vegetation management and to be done on reliability. So this has been over five months ago to try to explain some of the consumer complaints that we were getting. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but it was a pretty high number at that time. Historically, at least with the people I’ve talked to on the ground in Benton County, these type of problems have persisted.”
The Board of Supervisors’ statement outlined the possibility of switching services with other local utility departments if the findings are that HSUD provides inadequate aid to their consumers.
According to the Tippah Electric Power Association’s website, TEPA serves 833 customers in Benton County, but the majority of residents are serviced by HSUD.
Presley noted that the investigation could lead to a change in services, but that’s not the desired outcome.
“My goal in this is reliable service, with a long-term strategic goal of keeping the service reliable to the people of Benton County and coming up with some way for them to have a voice in the operations because they can’t vote on the mayor and board of alderman in Holly Springs, although the mayor and board of alderman control the power they get. I want to reiterate, this didn’t just start in 2021, this goes back to 1957. The real issue was people being out seven days, not being able to get through to Holly Springs Utilities, you had a boil-over of frustrated elected officials, frustrated citizens, and I think it’s one of those things that just brought this to a head.”