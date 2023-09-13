ASHLAND - The 2023 Benton County Fair wrapped up this past Saturday, Sept. 9, after four days of fun and enjoyment for Benton County residents. Hundreds of residents both in and out of county descended onto the Benton County Fairgrounds in Ashland to enjoy the rides, watch some competitions, and fill up on fair food.
The Benton County Fair opened up on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and saw several compete in the 4D Barrel Races. Angela Hudson, Cyrilla Jumper, Erica McDonald, and Blair Thompson all won their respective divisions, while Avery Wilburn and London Arwood won their respective youth divisions. Tim Morris and Dianne Holman took top prize in their respective adult divisions.
Thursday, Sept. 7, saw the Fairest of the Fair pageant take place, with several worthy participants vying for the crown. Friday, Sept. 8 saw several creative arts exhibits get put on display earlier in the day, with talented singer Rheagan Skelton, a Hickory Flat graduate, playing the night out.
The fair wrapped up on it’s most eventful day on Saturday, Sept. 9. The day started off with a steak cookout early in the morning, with Daniel Haley, Justin Wink, and B.J. Greene taking first place in their respective divisions. The day continued with a car show and a pony pull before the fair capped off with a rodeo presented by BuckWild Bucking Stock, where Luke Stanley took home the win.
In all, whether you were there to catch a ride on the ferris wheel, catch a bite of carnival food to eat, catch a pig during the scramble at the rodeo, or catch anything else, the 2023 Benton County Fair had something for everybody.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.