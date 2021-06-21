ASHLAND • After two weeks of rainouts, the Benton County Farmers Market opened for its eighth season Wednesday, June 16. The market is held each Wednesday on the Historical Courthouse lawn in Ashland from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
This year’s market will feature fresh, local produce and fruits, locally harvested honey, handmade items such as various jams/jellies, pickles, relishes baked goods. Vendors will also have multiple textile items of sewing/crocheting, hand-poured candles, goat milk soap products, fresh-cut flowers, eggs, woodcrafts, and pet treats.
The market continues as a State Certified Market, offering the highest quality products and connecting farmers and consumers while supporting the state’s agriculture industry.
“In 2020, there were 80 farmers markets in the state, and only 28 markets met the requirements to become a Certified State Market,” said Janet Jones, market organizer. “Meeting and continuing the requirements for this certification assures consumers that produce is locally grown within the market area, and products are handcrafted or handmade.”
As a Certified Market, Benton County continues to participate in the Senior Nutrition Program, offering $25 vouchers to seniors in the county.
To become a vendor or for more information on the Benton County Farmers Market, call or email Jones at 662-671-5563 or kudzuvinejanet@aol.com. Jones can also be contacted through the Benton County Farmers Market Facebook page.