A runoff for Benton County North Constable will be held next week on Nov. 29 after none of the candidates were able to secure enough of the vote to be elected in the general election earlier this month.
A special election was held on Election Day after the death of longtime constable James Williams. Six candidates were on the ballot on Nov. 8, but the runoff will be decided between Tracy Hampton and Joe Medeiros.
On Election Day, Hampton received 20% of the vote, while Medeiros secured 22%.
Hampton is an employee in the Benton County School system and a graduate of Ashland High School.
When contacted for a statement, Hampton declined to comment on the upcoming election.
Medeiros has been in Benton County for 18 years after growing up in Louisiana. He now owns J&J Cars Auto Salvage in Lamar.
“Just give me a chance,” Medeiros said. “I just think I can do a good job. I deal with the public every day. I know the sheriff, the supervisors and a lot of people that are elected officials in Benton County.”
The election for the North half constable consists of four precincts. Floyd, Lamar, Canaan and half of Ashland. There were 1,077 votes cast in the general election in this specific race.
With this being a special election, the winner of this election will have to run again next year to maintain their seat as Benton North Constable. Polls will be open on Nov. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
