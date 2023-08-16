BENTON - Voters in Benton County took to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to take part in the primary election, and determine party candidates for several races in the county.
While several races were settled last Tuesday, three races in Benton County will go to a runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 29, as no candidate in these particular races gained the necessary majority to win that particular race.
Runoffs include the Democratic nominee for coroner between Larry Hobson and LaQuita Scruggs Reaves, the Democratic nominee for Constable Post 1 between Tracy Hampton and Miron Tyrone Williams, and the Republican nominee for Sheriff between David Matlock and Bobby Dickerson.
Below are the results from the primary election held in Benton County on Tuesday, Aug. 8:
5 of 5 precincts reporting
DEMOCRATIC TICKET
Governor
Brandon Presley: 1,351
Write-In: 67
Lieutenant Governor
D. Ryan Grover: 1,249
Write-In: 47
Secretary of State
Shuwaski A. Young: 1,227
Write-In: 37
Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin: 1,243
Write-In: 35
State Auditor
Larry Bradford: 1,258
Write-In: 28
State Treasurer
Addie L. Green: 1,261
Write-In: 32
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.: 627
Terry Rogers II: 406
Bethany Hill: 326
Write-In: 27
Commissioner of Insurance
Bruce Burton: 1,246
Write-In: 33
District 5 State House of Representatives
John Falkner: 402
Write-In: 15
Benton County Chancery Clerk
Marlene McKenzie: 1,612
Write-In: 21
Benton County Circuit Clerk
Kathy M. Graves: 1,579
Write-In: 36
Benton County Coroner
Larry Hobson: 788
LaQuita Scruggs Reaves: 567
Angela D. Dennis: 416
Write-In: 8
Benton County Sheriff
Robby Goolsby: 1,391
John Lane Hobson: 326
Write-In: 28
Benton County Tax Assessor and Collector
Shannon Wilburn: 1,600
Write-In: 20
Benton County District 1 Supervisor
Chris Shoup: 299
Roosevelt Traylor Sr.: 117
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 2 Supervisor
Alonzo Tucker: 331
Mario C. Bean: 167
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 3 Supervisor
James Lowry: 360
Steven A. Matthews: 34
Mark Mills: 15
Write-In: 1
Benton County District 4 Supervisor
Tommy Fortner: 199
Kyle Elliott: 138
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 5 Supervisor
Kirk Childers: 116
French Woods: 88
Write-In: 1
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 2
Gary McBride: 658
Write-In: 8
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 1
Brody Childers: 705
Vicky Dowdy Everett: 417
Write-In: 0
Benton County Constable Post 1
Tracy Hampton: 495
Miron Tyrone Williams: 257
Emmitt Shaw: 145
Major Everett: 135
Write-In: 10
Benton County Constable Post 2
Joshua ‘Shane’ Ward: 635
Write-In: 2
REPUBLICAN TICKET
Governor
Tate Reeves: 620
John Witcher: 143
David Grady Hardigree: 57
Write-In: 2
Lieutenant Governor
Chris McDaniel: 533
Delbert Hosemann: 251
Tiffany Longino: 36
Write-In: 1
Secretary of State
Michael Watson: 713
Write-In: 6
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch: 731
Write-In: 8
State Treasurer
David McCrae: 696
Write-In: 6
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Andy Gipson: 718
Write-In: 6
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney: 530
Mitch Young: 211
Write-In: 2
State Auditor
Shad White: 712
Write-In: 5
Public Service Commissioner - Northern District
Chris Brown: 577
Tanner Newman: 205
Write-In: 2
Transportation Commissioner — Northern District
John Caldwell: 706
Write-In: 4
District 3 Attorney
Ben Creekmore: 726
Write-In: 4
District 3 State Senate
Kathy Leath Chism: 726
Write-In: 3
District 13 State House of Representatives
Steve Massengill: 718
Write-In: 3
Benton County Circuit Clerk
Stephanie Moffitt: 707
Write-In: 9
Benton County Sheriff
David Matlock: 353
Bobby Dickerson: 153
Robert Fortner: 145
Charles ‘C.J.’ Peters: 145
Write-In: 9
Benton County District 1 Supervisor
Shane Brooks: 68
Write-In: 4
Benton County District 4 Supervisor
Jason Hunter: 103
Write-In: 8
Benton County District 5 Supervisor
Craig Briscoe: 297
Lonnie Taylor Cook: 121
Jeff Lollar: 31
Write-In: 3
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 2
Wayne Gadd: 542
Write-In: 10
