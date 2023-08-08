Below are the results from the primary election held in Benton County on Tuesday, Aug. 8:
5 of 5 precincts reporting
DEMOCRATIC TICKET
Governor
Brandon Presley: 1,351
Write-In: 67
Lieutenant Governor
D. Ryan Grover: 1,249
Write-In: 47
Secretary of State
Shuwaski A. Young: 1,227
Write-In: 37
Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin: 1,243
Write-In: 35
State Auditor
Larry Bradford: 1,258
Write-In: 28
State Treasurer
Addie L. Green: 1,261
Write-In: 32
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.: 627
Terry Rogers II: 406
Bethany Hill: 326
Write-In: 27
Commissioner of Insurance
Bruce Burton: 1,246
Write-In: 33
District 5 State House of Representatives
John Falkner: 402
Write-In: 15
Benton County Chancery Clerk
Marlene McKenzie: 1,612
Write-In: 21
Benton County Circuit Clerk
Kathy M. Graves: 1,579
Write-In: 36
Benton County Coroner
Larry Hobson: 788
LaQuita Scruggs Reaves: 567
Angela D. Dennis: 416
Write-In: 8
Benton County Sheriff
Robby Goolsby: 1,391
John Lane Hobson: 326
Write-In: 28
Benton County Tax Assessor and Collector
Shannon Wilburn: 1,600
Write-In: 20
Benton County District 1 Supervisor
Chris Shoup: 299
Roosevelt Traylor Sr.: 117
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 2 Supervisor
Alonzo Tucker: 331
Mario C. Bean: 167
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 3 Supervisor
James Lowry: 360
Steven A. Matthews: 34
Mark Mills: 15
Write-In: 1
Benton County District 4 Supervisor
Tommy Fortner: 199
Kyle Elliott: 138
Write-In: 0
Benton County District 5 Supervisor
Kirk Childers: 116
French Woods: 88
Write-In: 1
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 2
Gary McBride: 658
Write-In: 8
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 1
Brody Childers: 705
Vicky Dowdy Everett: 417
Write-In: 0
Benton County Constable Post 1
Tracy Hampton: 495
Miron Tyrone Williams: 257
Emmitt Shaw: 145
Major Everett: 135
Write-In: 10
Benton County Constable Post 2
Joshua ‘Shane’ Ward: 635
Write-In: 2
REPUBLICAN TICKET
Governor
Tate Reeves: 620
John Witcher: 143
David Grady Hardigree: 57
Write-In: 2
Lieutenant Governor
Chris McDaniel: 533
Delbert Hosemann: 251
Tiffany Longino: 36
Write-In: 1
Secretary of State
Michael Watson: 713
Write-In: 6
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch: 731
Write-In: 8
State Treasurer
David McCrae: 696
Write-In: 6
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Andy Gipson: 718
Write-In: 6
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney: 530
Mitch Young: 211
Write-In: 2
State Auditor
Shad White: 712
Write-In: 5
Public Service Commissioner - Northern District
Chris Brown: 577
Tanner Newman: 205
Write-In: 2
Transportation Commissioner — Northern District
John Caldwell: 706
Write-In: 4
District 3 Attorney
Ben Creekmore: 726
Write-In: 4
District 3 State Senate
Kathy Leath Chism: 726
Write-In: 3
District 13 State House of Representatives
Steve Massengill: 718
Write-In: 3
Benton County Circuit Clerk
Stephanie Moffitt: 707
Write-In: 9
Benton County Sheriff
David Matlock: 353
Bobby Dickerson: 153
Robert Fortner: 145
Charles ‘C.J.’ Peters: 145
Write-In: 9
Benton County District 1 Supervisor
Shane Brooks: 68
Write-In: 4
Benton County District 4 Supervisor
Jason Hunter: 103
Write-In: 8
Benton County District 5 Supervisor
Craig Briscoe: 297
Lonnie Taylor Cook: 121
Jeff Lollar: 31
Write-In: 3
Benton County Justice Court Judge Post 2
Wayne Gadd: 542
Write-In: 10
