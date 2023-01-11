The Benton County Board of Supervisors met numerous times throughout the month of December. Its first meeting was held on Dec. 5, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, Zoning Coordinator Junior Morgan and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins.

