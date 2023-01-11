The Benton County Board of Supervisors met numerous times throughout the month of December. Its first meeting was held on Dec. 5, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, Zoning Coordinator Junior Morgan and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes
-- Reviewed fund balances
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved the hiring of part-time employee Stacy Hearn Pazderka to work in the courthouse as needed
-- Approved deduction of $10,499.94 from the monthly allowance for Care Med Ambulance Service
--Approved lessee contract and agreement to remove sand by and between Lannell Hutcheson and Benton County to be used for the roads in District 5
-- Approved payment of $300 for MAS-MC dues for Supervisor James Griffin
The Board of Supervisors reconvened on Dec. 8, 2022 with Supervisors Chris Shoup, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie and deputy clerks Cindy Wilson and Teleshia Everett. Supervisors Ricky Pipkin and James Griffin were absent.
The board:
-- Received and read bids for the depository of operating funds and depository of investment funds, as well as rock, gravel and rock supplied and delivered
-- Approved the lowest and best bids, which included:
-- Michael Rogers Trucking for hauling ($9.50 gravel/rock from and to job site, $9.50 crushed limestone from and to job site and rip rap from and to job site)
-- G&O Supply for the metal/plastic pipe
-- Rejected bids for clay gravel
-- Blue Water for CR ($15.00 per ton)
-- Blue Water for crushed limestone 67, 6, 57, 5, 4, 1, 9, 10 ($17.35 per ton)
-- Blue Water for crushed limestone 7 ($18.00 per ton)
-- Nunley for crushed limestone 5 delivered ($33.75 per ton)
-- Nunley for crushed limestone 8 delivered ($33.75 per ton)
-- Blue Water for crushed limestone 9 ($5.00 per ton)
-- Blue Water for crushed limestone 89 ($18.00 per ton)
-- Blue Water for surge ($17.35 per ton)
-- Blue Water for rip rap ($20.00 per ton)
-- Rebel Rock for red washed gravel ($11.07 per ton)
-- K&S for pea gravel ($8.15 per ton)
-- Cottage Cafe for feeding the prisoners ($4.45 per plate)
-- Merchants and Farmers for depository bids
-- Heather Jones and Bob Lunsford for lawn service ($350 per cutting)
The Board came together again on Dec. 19, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, Cook Coggin Engineer representative David Hobson, Zoning Coordinator Junior Morgan and Sheriff Robby Goolsby in attendance.
The board:
-- Received inventory additions from the clerk
-- The Board was informed funds had been received in the amount of $20,150 and $12,090 for the pro rata share of $100,000 from Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Management Authority
-- Approved a lessee contract and agreement for the purpose of removing sand to be used for the roads in Districts 1, 2 and 5
-- Approved appointment of Gerald Dollar as County Fire Investigator via a roll call vote, all supervisors voted in support except Supervisor Pipkin, who did not vote
-- Approved payment of $10,000 to MASIT for the deductible reimbursement on Knighton vs. Benton County Circuit Clerk, Benton County Sheriff and Benton County correctional officer
-- Approved school bus turnaround in District 5
-- Approved Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie to attend the Mississippi Judicial College Training held in Jackson, MS Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2023
-- Received copy of a report complied from notes taken during the recent maintenance inspection of completed state aid projects
-- The clerk informed the Board that $2,473.55 had been received from the National Opioids Settlement Fund
-- Approved Board president to sign the emergency management performance grant for 2023
-- Approved rubbish donation from Wyatt Weeks for use in District 1
-- Approved Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie to utilize DocuSign to electronically sign documents on behalf of the County, which are approved by the board
-- Approved petition for reduction and increase in assessments as presented by the Tax Assessor/Collector Shannon Wilburn
-- Approved renewal of Blue Cross Blue Shield & Gulf Guaranty insurance
The Board came together again on Dec. 27, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie and deputy clerk Cindy Wilson in attendance.
The board:
-- Approved taking bids under advisement for the sale of used vehicle/equipment owned by the county
The board convened the final time of the year on Dec. 30 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, Sheriff Robby Goolsby, Cook Coggin Engineer representative David Hobson, deputy Tax collector Collin Mills, sanitation department manager Jeff King and zoning coordinator Junior Morgan in attendance. Supervisor Chris Shoup was absent.
The board:
-- Approved the authorization for the board president to sign district 1 claims in the absence of Chris Shoup
-- Approved the reappointment of the District 4 library board member Valerie Thompson
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved payroll
-- Approved authorization for Sheriff Robby Goolsby to hire a full-time dispatcher
-- Approved payment of $75 to the Mississippi Association of County Administrators and Comptroller dues
-- Approved the purchase of a service weapon and other equipment and supplies as deemed necessary by the Board of Supervisors for Constable Tracy Hampton
-- Approved the premium pay resolution for law enforcement and firefighters' premium pay program
-- Approved a half-page ad in the Mississippi Association of Supervisors magazine ad
-- Reviewed the Sheriff's monthly meal log
-- Approved the acceptance of a bid of $3,000 by Joe Medeiros for a 1985 Chevrolet as the highest and best bid received
