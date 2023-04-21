ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Education met on Monday, April 17 at the district office in Ashland for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Patti Blanchard, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, administrative assistant Bonnie Myers, federal programs director Elynda Finley, director of technology Tom Stewart, North Mississippi Primary Health Care COO Bill Stone and CQO Christina Nunnally and parents Sabrina Mensi and Cecilia King were in attendance. Katrina McGregor joined the meeting remotely and Brian Gresham was absent.
The board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from March 20 and March 28.
-- Heard parents Sabrina Mensi and Cecilia King ask the board to release their children from the district.
-- Approved ARP homeless 2.0 grant funding plan allocations.
-- Approved Powerschool (Schoology) subscription for Ashland High School.
-- Approved federal programs salaries.
-- Approved monthly financial documents for March 2023.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved personnel agenda.
-- Approved updates to investment bond QSCB 2012.
-- Approved recommendation from superintendent Regina Biggers for Perkins Grant round two.
-- Approved fiscal year 2023 Education Enhancement Equipment grant of $11,834 for the Career Technical Center.
-- Approved recommendation from superintendent Regina Biggers to change the law and public safety class to business, marketing and finance at the Career Technical Center.
-- Approved recommendation from superintendent Regina Biggers to change the metal fabrication class to industrial maintenance at the Career Technical Center.
-- Approved teacher assistant salary scale for the 2023-2024 school year to include an additional $250 every five years to teacher assistant's salaries.
-- Approved lead teacher position at each Benton County School.
-- Did not approve six student release requests.
-- Approved one student admission request for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved fiscal year 2024 IDEA assurances.
-- Approved purchase of a Southern Sentinel subscription for the district.
-- Approved purchase of a graduation ad in the Southern Sentinel.
-- Approved proposal from Small Pond Graphics for new district and school logos.
-- Approved field trip requests.
-- Approved school bus turnarounds.
-- Approved fund raiser requests.
-- Heard proposal from NMPHC's Bill Stone and Christina Nunnally to add a school based health center in Benton County.
-- Approved special education position for a behavioral interventionist for the 2023-2024 school year.
