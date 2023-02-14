ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 13 at the district office in Ashland for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, administrative assistant Bonnie Myers, federal programs director Elynda Finley, and director of technology Tom Stewart were in attendance. Board member Katrina McGregor was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved agenda
-- Approved previous meeting minutes
-- Heard public comments from a parent regarding a student's release from Benton County Schools
-- Approved financial statements
-- Approved advertisement for bid for 35 iPads at Ashland Elementary School
-- Approved addendum to claims docket. Board member Erma Poplar opposed.
-- Approved claims docket. Board member Erma Poplar opposed.
-- Approved excellence group proposal for a science consultant at Ashland High School
-- Approved SM Lawrence's proposal to replace an electrical box
-- Approved personnel agenda
-- Did not approve student release request. Board members Erma Poplar and Patti Blanchard opposed.
-- Approved internet offset cost analysis and selected HughesNet
-- Approved agreement with Cintas for cleaning supplies
-- Approved use of Hickory Flat library for use during the Hickory Flat 5K run as a water stop and restroom
-- Approved AVID pricing schedule and contract
-- Approved not moving forward with LAAS Energy contract which was presented at the previous board meeting
-- Approved test security plan to increase security during proctored testing
-- Approved weather days
-- Approved IHC policy update
-- Approved 2023-2024 academic calendar
-- Approved update to the due process policy regarding school suspensions. Board member Erma Poplar abstained from the vote.
-- Approved third party to do a full policy review on all school district policies
-- Approved consent agenda
-- Heard concerns from board member Patti Blanchard regarding the administration supervising first-degree relatives and the need for exit interviews following staff resignations
-- Approved entering into executive session due to a litigation matter
-- No action was taken following the executive session
