The Benton County Board of Education had their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Office of the Superintendent with the following members present: Board Present; Katrina McGregor, President, Erma Poplar, Vice-President, Brian Gresham, Secretary, Betty Page, Tracy Clayton; Other’s present are Pete Howell, Superintendent,
Pamela Gray, Assistant Superintendent, Candace Sanders, Board Clerk, Dr. Sandy Childs-Jones, Technology Dir., Tonya Kuhl, Finance Director, Lori Whaley Shaw, Attorney, Dr. Jo Ann Malone, MDE (via Zoom), Members of the Public via Zoom link.
The regular board meeting of the Benton County School District convened on Jan. 19, 2021, at 5:40 p. m. in the central office board room at 231 Court Street, Ashland. The meeting was called to order by President Katrina McGregor and commenced as an open meeting. Prayer was lead by Secretary Brian Gresham.
The Board voted to approve the Dec. 14, 2020 board meeting minutes with the condition that the board clerk verify and correct (if necessary) the amount of acreage discussed in “Request Approval to Sell Land.” (Brian Gresham/M/, Tracy Clayton/S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Gresham, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: Poplar. Members not present at time of vote: Page) The motion passed.
Superintendent Howell requested the addition of a letter of resignation from Mrs. Amy Avent (CTC Secretary) and a recommendation to hire LaShaunda Scott to replace Avent.
5.1 Public Concerns: Rutha Martin and Rolley Tipler had submitted a request to address the board, but were not present in person, or via Zoom link.
6.1 Hiring Recommendations and 6.2 Letters of Resignation: The board voted to approve recommendations to hire LaShaunda Scott and Hope Walgenbach, and accept letters of resignation from Amy Avent and Patsy Glisson. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none.) The motion passed.
6.3 Data & Statistics/Curriculum Update: This item was postponed as the presenter was unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances.
6.4 Finance Department Review: Tonya Kuhl presented the monthly bank account balances as of 12/31/2020, the cash flow statement, detailed trial balance, statement of revenues & expenditures, budget status statement, statement of fund balances, and the balance sheet.
6.5 Claims Docket: The Board voted to approve Claims Docket #064180-064248 with the stipulation that Claim #064223 is only approved for payment at $164.91. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none.) The motion passed.
6.6 Second Reading of Amended Technology Agreement: The Board voted to revise the Distance Learning Agreement page, Item 10 to state that parents who choose distance learning understand that this excludes the possibility of their child participating in athletics or other extracurricular activities. (Tracy Clayton /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none) The motion passed.
7. Superintendent’s Report
7.2 Extension of FFCRA Leave: The Board voted to approve the Resolution Requesting District Approval of Extended FFCRA Leave. (Tracy Clayton /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none) The motion passed.
7.4 Three Mil Note/Transportation: The Board voted to approve renewal of the Three Mil Note for $784,000.00 on a ten year term with three percent (3%) interest for the intent to use for transportation purchases. (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none) The motion passed.
The Board voted to approve the sale of decommissioned vehicles and/or buses (as prioritized by the Superintendent and Transportation Director) through sealed bid auction or scrap salvage. (Betty Page /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none) The motion passed.
Superintendent Howell also presented the following items for discussion. No action was taken by the Board.
7.1 Superintendent’s 100 Day Plan
7.3 Employee Code of Professional Conduct
7.5 Maintenance & Custodial Salaries – District wide
7.6 Year to Date Utilities Report
7.7 Year to Date Revenue vs Expenditures
7.8 Day to day Operations – Warning Letter from MDE Office of Accreditation
Board Concerns/Information:
The Board voted to accept the Technology Policy as amended by rewording paragraph ten. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Gresham, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none. Members abstaining: Page, Poplar.) The motion passed.
McGregor will contact MSBA to find out what dates would be available for the Board to receive training on Governance, Policy and Oversight.
Item requested for next agenda: Policy Items
Special Called Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:30 P. M. to vote on the amended Distance Learning Agreement
Next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb, 8, 2021 at 5:30 P. M.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the Board voted to adjourn. (Erma Poplar /M/ Brian Gresham /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Page, Clayton. Votes cast against the motion: none) The motion passed.