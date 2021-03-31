ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Education had their meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The following members were board present via zoom were: Katrina McGregor, President, Brian Gresham, Secretary, Erma Poplar, Vice-President, Tracy Clayton, Betty Page (viz Zoom) others present were: Pete Howell, Superintendent, Pamela Gray, Assistant Superintendent, Candace Sanders, Board Clerk, Lori Whaley Shaw, Attorney, Dr. Jo Ann Malone, MDE (via Zoom), Tonya Kuhl, Director of Finance. Board absent none.
NOTE: This meeting was accessible to the public, in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, via Zoom link. This information was published on the District’s webpage. The login (“screen name”) of attendees was not recorded.
The Regular Meeting of the Benton County School District convened on Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:30 p. m. The meeting was called to order by Katrina McGregor and commenced as an open meeting. Those who wished to participate were lead in prayer by Erma Poplar.
The Board voted to table the minutes of the Dec. 8, Dec. 17, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2021 meetings until corrections can be made. (Betty Page /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
The Board voted to approve the minutes of the Dec. 4, Dec. 14, Dec. 15, 2020, and the Jan. 21, 2021 meetings. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Votes cast for the motion: McGregor, Poplar, Gresham, Clayton. There were no votes cast against the motion. The motion passed.
4. Adoption of Agenda: Tracy Clayton requested that “7.2.3 Administrator Recommendations 2021-2022” be moved to its own section.
The Board voted to adopt the amended agenda. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
5. Review of BCSD Policy Code BCAF – Public Comments at Board Meetings Each member was provided with a copy of this policy for point of clarification.
6. Public Concerns: There were no public concerns at this time.
7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Letters of Resignation: The Board voted to accept letters of resignation from Trinity Franklin (Technology Department), Newell Williams (Maintenance – HVAC/Refrigeration), and Angela Brown (Ashland High School.) (Betty Page /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
7.2 Hiring Recommendations
7.2.1 Substitute Bus Drivers
7.2.2 Substitute Teachers: The Board voted to approve the hiring of Kody Joyner and Alfred Kimbrough as substitute bus drivers, and LeAnn Craig, Erica Courson, Jessica Blinson, and Kristin West as substitute teachers. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
Executive Session: The Board determined that an item listed on the agenda was an executive session issue as allowed by law, voted to go into executive session, and directed the board president to notify the public attendees that the board would be going into executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters. (Erma Poplar /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
Executive Session: The Board voted to exit executive session. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
No action was taken during executive session.
7.2.3 Administrator Recommendations 2021-2022: The Board voted to hire administrators at the recommended updated salary amounts. (Brian Gresham /M/, Katrina McGregor /S/. Votes cast for the motion were McGregor, Gresham. Votes cast against the motion were Poplar, Page, Clayton.) The motion failed.
The Board voted to hire administrators at their current salaries. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
The administrators recommended for the 2021-2022 academic year are as follows:
Ashland Elementary: Elynda Finley, Principal. Ashland High School: Dr. Sandy Childs-Jones, Principal and Detrice Williams, Assistant Principal. Career Technical Center: Dr. Merri Gadd, Director. Hickory Flat Attendance Center: Jane Hubbard, Principal and Lee Allen Holt, Assistant Principal. Central Office: Pamela Gray, Assistant Superintendent; Amanda Ford, Curriculum Director; Tonya Kuhl, Business Manager.
Superintendent Howell requested that the Board consider a motion to raise Principal Jane Hubbard’s salary to $80,000.00 per year, to remain equal to the Ashland High School principal.
The Board voted to raise Jane Hubbard’s salary to $80,000.00 per year. (Tracy Clayton /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
7.3 Requests for School Bus Turn Around: The Board voted to approve requests for bus turn around at the following locations: 423 Hudsonville Road; 523 Hudsonville Road; 45 Golden Circle; 75 Hunt Road; and 450 Gadd Road. (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
7.4 Fund Raiser Requests: The Board voted to approve the following fund raiser requests for the Hickory Flat Attendance Center’s Junior Class: Chocolate bar sales to commence upon approval until March 5. Beauty review to be held on March 5. Sale of Spring Break t-shirts beginning upon approval until Feb. 25
(Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
Superintendent Howell asked that, in the future, principals do not allow fund raising through candy sales during school hours.
8. Discussion/Action
8.1. Request for Student Release: The Board voted to grant a release for students M. R. and C. R. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.2. Finance Department Review
8.2.1. Three Mil Note: The Board voted to adopt a resolution pertaining to the District’s Three Mil Note (Addendum attached.) (Tracy Clayton /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
The Board voted to adopt a resolution to hire bond counsel (Addendum attached.) (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.2.2. Depository Bid Information: The Board voted to approve the depository bid advertisement and bid packet information presented by Mrs. Kuhl. (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.2.3. Monthly Financial Reports: Kuhl presented the monthly account balances, cash flow report, statement of revenues and expenditures, budget status statement, and statement of fund balances.
8.2.4. Reallocation of Expenses within District Maintenance Fund: Kuhl presented a summary of expense accounts within the District Maintenance fund that will be reallocated to allow the district to begin repairs to the school facilities.
8.3. Claims Docket: The Board voted to approve Claims Docket #064260-064352. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.4. Superintendent’s Report
8.4.1. Update on 100 Day Plan: Superintendent Howell gave a brief update on the progress of this 100 Day Plan, which was presented at the January meeting.
8.4.2. Approve $500 Donation to BCS from NY Life: The central office and Ashland Elementary have each received $500 in grant money from NY Life pursuant to personnel attending a webinar hosted by NY Life on Becoming a Grief Sensitive School District. Ashland High School and Hickory Flat Attendance Center will also receive such grants.
8.4.3. Life Insurance Stipend for Superintendent: The Board voted to approve payment of a monthly stipend in the amount of $76.00 to Pete Howell, to cover the cost of a term life insurance policy. This policy replaces a policy referenced in Howell’s contract for employment which, upon further investigation, the District is not legally able to provide. (Addenda attached.) (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.4.4. Corrective Action Plan – Financial: The Board voted to approve the Corrective Action Plan to be filed with the State Board of Education regarding the District’s annual Financial Audit. (Brian Gresham /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.4.5. School Bus Idling Reduction Policy: The Board voted to approve the School Bus Idling Reduction Policy. (Brian Gresham /M/, Erma Poplar /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
8.4.6. Transportation Concerns: Superintendent Howell presented information regarding the number of bus routes currently running in Ashland versus the number of students being transported, and potential cost saving measures that can be implemented. More information will be presented on this matter at the March board meeting.
8.4.7. Central Office Staffing: This was discussed as part of the Administrator Recommendations in Item 7.2.3.
8.4.8. Discussion of 2021-2022 Budget Matters: Kuhl and Superintendent Howell advised the Board regarding early budget planning for next year, including anticipated ESSER-2 funding and areas that have been identified for reducing expenses throughout the District.
8.4.9. Block Scheduling: Superintendent Howell advised the Board of plans for administrators and key district personnel to meet with a consultant to discuss transitioning both high schools to block schedules for the 2021-2022 academic year.
8.4.10. Personnel and 8.4.11. Pay Recommendations: These items were covered during the executive session concerning personnel matters.
8.4.12. Virtual/Hybrid Attendance Policy: The Board voted to transition to a 4.5/.5 day student attendance schedule following spring break. (Erma Poplar /M/, Tracy Clayton /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
Following spring break, students will attend four full days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; and will attend a half day (8:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.) on Wednesday.
8.4.13. Reporting of Leave/Sick Time: Superintendent Howell advised the Board that new time clocks have been ordered and will be installed in all schools and the central office in order to ensure that all employees working hours and absences are properly recorded moving forward.
8.4.14. MS Educator Code of Ethics for Employees: Superintendent Howell advised the Board that all educators will be required to review the Educator Code of Ethics each year and sign a statement acknowledging receipt of the information.
9. Board Concerns
9.1. Policy Items: This item was requested to be placed on the agenda by Page. Since she was no longer present, there was no discussion.
10. Adjournment: There being no further business, the Board voted to adjourn. (Erma Poplar /M/, Brian Gresham /S/. Motion passed unanimously.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.