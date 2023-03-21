ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 13 at the district office in Ashland for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Benton County Schools Superintendent Regina Biggers, school board members Erma Poplar, Katrina McGregor Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roxanne Hall, administrative assistant Bonnie Myers, federal programs director Elynda Finley, SRO Beverly Gann, Ashland High School principal Chris Bush, Ashland Elementary School principal Detrice Williams, Hickory Flat Attendance Center principal Troy Trout and director of technology Tom Stewart were in attendance.
The board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from Jan. 20 and Feb. 13.
-- Board was introduced to new Benton County school resource officer Beverly Gann. Gann gave the board an overview of what her plans are to improve student safety in Benton County Schools, including adding fencing around all schools in Benton County. Gann is currently an employee of Benton County Sheriff's Department and will be moved to Benton County School District's payroll beginning next year.
-- Heard an update from Ashland High School principal Chris Bush regarding his school's academic progress.
-- Heard an update from Ashland Elementary School principal Detrice Williams regarding her school's academic progress.
-- Heard an update from Hickory Flat Attendance Center principal Troy Trout regarding his school's academic progress.
-- Approved field trip requests.
-- Approved three school bus turnaround requests.
-- Approved use of facilities request for softball practice and Head Start graduation.
-- Approved service agreement for administrative assistant training.
-- Approved asset disposals and procedures.
-- Approved 2023-2024 BCSD coach athletic handbook update, including a requirement that all BCSD coaches must have or obtain a commercial driver's license.
-- Approved draft of an exit interview for employees who leave the school district, the board will be provided with anonymous exit interview surveys quarterly.
-- Approved volunteer football coaches.
-- Approved Bailey Education Group proposal which includes an extension for teaching consultants at Benton County Schools.
-- Approved ELA plan for title funds.
-- Approved monthly financial report.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved personnel agenda, including the reappointment of many district personnel.
-- Approved policy updates to board policy GBO, LEB, JHA and GAG. Board policy GBO relates to personnel resignations, LEB relates to relations with parent organizations, JHA relates to booster clubs and GAG relates to staff conflict of interest.
-- Approved 2023-2024 district salary scales, excluding teacher's assistants.
-- Approved recommended pay differential for secretary/bookkeeper pay scale. Board member Erma Poplar abstained from the vote.
-- Approved request to advertise for bid for HVAC for Ashland High School.
-- Board member Tracy Clayton left the meeting.
-- Approved addendum to Cintas agreement.
-- Approved Copy Plus addendum.
-- Approved acceptance of two grants totaling $31,000.
-- Discussed the possibility of converting to a bi-monthly payroll with some board members in favor of the change and others weary of changing from monthly to bi-monthly.
