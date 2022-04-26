A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Hunsucker
High school sports reporter & digital producer
BENTON COUNTY • The Benton County Sheriff's Department is searching for an escaped inmate.
On Monday, April 25 at approximately 12:45 p.m., George Hunsucker escaped custody from the Benton County Sheriff's Department on a work detail.
Hunsucker was seen in Hickory Flat around 4 p.m. in a small white car with a female.
Hunsucker is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone that has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Department at (662)-224-8941.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 10:54 am
