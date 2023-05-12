Alyana House, a metal fabrication student at Benton County Career Center, has been recognized as one of the state’s top-performing career and technical education students by the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation.
House was named student of the month for MCEF’s north region in January, automatically qualifying as a contender for student of the year along with six other monthly district winners for the 2022-23 school year. She was honored as a finalist at MCEF’s awards day program on May 5.
“Our annual awards program is an opportunity to recognize Mississippi’s best and brightest students and to honor the hard work and dedication they’ve demonstrated in preparing for their futures,” said MCEF president Brent Bean. “These outstanding students also are helping ensure that Mississippi has a highly skilled workforce to support the state’s growing construction and manufacturing industries.”
Instructor nominations for student of the month are based on grades, attendance, class discipline, outstanding achievements, leadership abilities and post-graduation plans. During the annual celebration, MCEF named three students of the year from a field of 21 district students of the month. Winners received $500 cash prizes.
As part of its annual awards program, MCEF also presented $500 scholarships to MCEF and Mississippi State Board of Contractors scholarship program winners.
The mission of the non-profit MCEF is to promote careers, recruit capable individuals and train a quality workforce for the construction and manufacturing industries in the state of Mississippi. MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades.
