Bryce Clifton, Metal Fabrication student at the Benton County Career Technical Center, competed in the SkillsUSA State Championship in the Welding division in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, March 9 where he placed fifth overall. The Metal Fabrication instructor is Billy Short. Bryce is a tenth grade student at Hickory Flat Attendance Center and the son of Brian and Bethany Clifton.

