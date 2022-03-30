Bryce Clifton, Metal Fabrication student at the Benton County Career Technical Center, competed in the SkillsUSA State Championship in the Welding division in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, March 9 where he placed fifth overall. The Metal Fabrication instructor is Billy Short. Bryce is a tenth grade student at Hickory Flat Attendance Center and the son of Brian and Bethany Clifton.
Benton County welding student takes fifth in state in SkillsUSA Championship
