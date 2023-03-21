The Benton County Board of Supervisors met numerous times throughout the month of February. Its first meeting was held on Feb. 6, 2022 with Supervisors Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, circuit clerk Kathy Graves, Sheriff Robby Goolsby and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins. Board member Ricky Pipkin was absent from the meeting.

Newsletters

justin.dial@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you