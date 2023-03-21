The Benton County Board of Supervisors met numerous times throughout the month of February. Its first meeting was held on Feb. 6, 2022 with Supervisors Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, circuit clerk Kathy Graves, Sheriff Robby Goolsby and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins. Board member Ricky Pipkin was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved solid waste assistance grant which awarded $16,207.35.
-- Approved Kathy Graves to travel to Jackson for the Mississippi Judicial College Training.
-- Approved agreement between Benton County Democratic Committee, Benton County Republican Committee, Benton County Election Commissioners and the Benton County Circuit Clerk to ensure general elections are conducted properly.
-- Approved the hire of a part time employee for District four, employee has not been selected.
-- Approved partial payment of $1,985 to Tull Brothers for the bullet proof glass at the new Sheriff's Department.
The second meeting was held on Feb. 21, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, Sheriff Robby Goolsby and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved obtaining tractor, paver and trailer quotes for districts two and one.
-- Approved entering into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
-- Exited executive session with no action being taken.
-- Approved certification of election commissioners Ashley Wilkerson and Freda Spight.
-- Approved tax loss certificates - homestead.
-- Approved acceptance of bid from Wade Inc. for a debris grapple bucket.
The third meeting was held on Feb. 28, 2022 with Supervisors Ricky Pipkin, Chris Shoup, James Griffin, James Lowry, Tommy Fortner, chancery clerk Marlene McKenzie, deputy clerk Cindy Wilson, board attorney John S. Farese, Sheriff Robby Goolsby, sanitation department manager Jeff King and Cook Coggin Engineers representatives David Hobson and Clint Hawkins.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved donation of $500 to the Benton County Library for the Vietnam Veterans program.
-- Approved payroll and claims docket.
-- Approved homeland security coordinator Jimmy Gresham to attend the Mississippi Partners in Preparedness Summit in Biloxi and approved James Griffin to attend an executive committee meeting in Jackson.
-- Approved entering into an executive session to discuss personnel.
-- Exited executive session with no action being taken.
-- Approved obtaining quotes for a purchase of a truck for district one.
-- Approved school bus turnaround on Beck Springs Road for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved permit application for use and occupancy agreement for the construction or adjustment of a utility.
-- Approved voiding of tax sale for 2016 and 2017 taxes for Mamie Miller.
-- Approved payment of $4,225 to Cook Coggins.
-- Approved construction of two security windows at the chancery clerk's office.
-- Approved payment of $3,700 to Greers Electric.
-- Approved obtaining bids for asphalt pavement, placing and freight.
-- Approved advertising for bids for Portland cement, supplied, hauled and spread.
-- Board informed that $4,423.33 had been received from the Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Management Authority.
