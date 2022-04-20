Intense winds, reaching estimated speeds of more than 80 mph, left a widespread path of destruction Wednesday evening across north Mississippi, especially near the Tennessee state line.
Trees were toppled and roofs were lifted off some structures in Benton and Tippah counties, where thousands of households were left without power. Work crews spent most of Wednesday night cleaning up debris, clearing roads and restoring power. By Thursday afternoon, about two-thirds of the power had been restored.
Unlike tornadoes, which leave distinct paths of destruction, the damages from this storm were widespread, if not random.
“We had trees down all over the county,” said Tippah County Emergency Management Agency director Tom Lindsey. “It wasn’t even straight line winds. It was just intense winds.”
Those intense winds showed up in Benton County, where trees snapped under the pressure across the area. Several trees fell upon powerlines along US Hwy 5, causing outages that are still under process of being restored in certain areas of the county.
There were minor injuries reported in Tippah County as well. The storm winds did peel back a portion of the roof at the Tippah County Hospital. The damage was isolated to the administrative side. Some offices received water damage, but none of the patient areas were damaged.
Chalybeate School saw damages to its awnings over the sidewalks leading to its gymnasium, and the Falkner High School softball vistors’ dugout had the entire front of the structure, consisting of metal poles, fencing and other materials, be displaced in a nearby pasture, north of the softball field.
Left in the dark
The toppled trees took out plenty of power lines across the region. The Tippah County Electric Power Association said as many as 7,500 customers were without power at the peak Wednesday night. That number dropped to 2,500 by the light of day on Thursday and was around 1,500 that afternoon, Lindsey said.
Some customers reported themselves having no power for up to 70 hours.
In Benton County, the outages are still ongoing, though TEPA’s online outage map shows that all 833 properties serviced in the county are unaffected as of Tuesday morning.
The Holly Springs Utility Department services most of Benton County.
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent a food truck to Food Giant on Monday in Ashland at 4 p.m. to serve meals to those still without power.
William Moore of the Daily Journal contributed to this report.