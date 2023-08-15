BLUE MOUNTAIN – Big M Transportation, a leading logistics and transportation company collected a significant contribution of over $3,000 through their recent company fundraiser, "Crawfish for a Cause." The event, where Big M generously provided crawfish for attendees to enjoy, culminated in an altruistic effort to support education and enrich the lives of our community’s students.
The "Crawfish for a Cause" fundraiser, organized by Big M Transportation, saw attendees enjoy a delightful feast of crawfish while contributing to a noble cause. The company embraced the spirit of giving back and decided to donate the entire proceeds from the event to Blue Mountain School, a local institution dedicated to providing exceptional education to young minds.
As a shining example of corporate social responsibility, Big M Transportation demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the betterment of the community. On July 31, representatives from Big M proudly presented a check for over $3,000 to Blue Mountain School's administration, affirming their dedication to the school's mission.
Moreover, in a heartwarming gesture, Big M also provided breakfast for the teachers at Blue Mountain School during the presentation ceremony. This thoughtful initiative allowed the teachers to gather and discuss various projects aimed at enhancing the learning environment and identifying priority areas for student upgrades.
The significant donation from "Crawfish for a Cause" will undoubtedly go a long way in empowering Blue Mountain School to continue its pursuit of excellence in education. The school administration, teachers, and students extend their heartfelt gratitude to Big M Transportation for their invaluable support.
The impact of Big M Transportation's charitable initiative echoes far beyond financial support. It serves as a reminder of the collective strength of the community when individuals and corporations join hands to drive positive change.
