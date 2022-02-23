The alley located behind Stella Boutique in Historic Downtown Ripley was transformed about a year ago into The Blues Alley by Ripley Main Street Association. Paintings of blues artists from the surrounding areas rendered by Sam Ingram from Madison, MS. Topped off with strings of glowing lights, colorful benches, and pavers, The Blues Alley invites passersby to take a walk through this important part of Mississippi Hill Country’s history and culture.
The history of this alley has deep roots in the history of Ripley. During the Prohibition Era, it is believed the alley and the surrounding area was the site of a popular speakeasy. Also nearby was Gus Brown’s Café, a popular eatery and gathering place for the local African American community.
“We wanted to create a public art space that reflected that historic era,” said Elizabeth Behm, Executive Director of Ripley Main Street Association. “There is a lack of diversity when it comes to certain historical eras, and we wanted to shed light on the blues history expressed around this alley and throughout Mississippi.”
For decades, local Black musicians in the North Mississippi hill country have been crafting and evolving a unique a style of blues, which has come to be known as Hill Country Blues, playing at juke joints, picnics, and house parties. Music scholars trace this blues style to West African percussion styles and pre-Civil War fife-and-drum traditions.
Today, the Mississippi Blues Trail describes this style of blues as “characterized by few chord changes, unconventional song structures, and an emphasis on the ‘groove’ or a steady, driving rhythm." Artists who defined the genre, such as Junior Kimbrough, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Othar Tuner, Mississippi Fred McDowell, T Model Ford, and R.L. Burnside, are featured on the murals installed in the Blues Alley.