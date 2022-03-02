The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Walnut met January 4, 2022. Highlights of the meeting include approval of the town’s COVID policy, selection of Blue Cross Blue Shield as the insurance provider for town employees and rezoning a parcel of land from residential to commercial. Mayor Vicki Skinner, Aldermen Larry Dollar, Manse Pulliam, and Scott Pulliam, Board Attorney, Bart Adams, Municipal Clerk, Dana Hopkins, Deputy Municipal Clerk, Meghan Burchfield, Police Chief Michael Anglin, Operations Manager Brian Wilbanks, and Park Director Chase Wilbanks were present. Aldermen Allan Crum and Josh James were absent.
All the following motions approved were unanimous, unless otherwise specified:
• To proceed with the printed agenda
• To accept the Minutes of the December 7, 2021, Regular meeting with any additions and/or deletions necessary
• To re-zone the parcel of land between Main St. and Luna St. from residential to commercial. A map of said parcel is available through the mayor’s office.
• To approve equal division of the admissions collected at the door of the youth basketball games with Chalybeate school.
• To pay certified referees twenty dollars ($20.00) per game and non-certified referees ten dollars ($10.00) per game for officiating the youth basketball games.
• To accept the $12,500.00 offer from US Silica to satisfy the remainder of their contract for natural gas.
• To approve the COVID Response Policy (available for viewing through the mayor’s office).
• To approve the lowest and best quote for employee health insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS. Quote is available for viewing through the mayor’s office.
• For the meeting to be closed to determine whether or not the Board should declare the need for an executive session.
• To go into an executive session to discuss personnel matters, which was also adjourned.
• To extend the natural gas line to the property of Michael Hopper, located at 3391 County Road 239, Tiplersville, which is within the Town’s certificated area, to provide service to a newly constructed chicken facility operated by GM Farms.
• Approval of the Claims Dockets, for the month of December 2021.
A list of Privilege Licenses obtained during the month of December 2021, totaling twenty-two dollars and sixty-six cents ($22.66) was reviewed with no action necessary. The list is available for viewing through the mayor’s office.