BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Board of Aldermen met on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at city hall. Present were Mayor Doug Norton and Aldermen Jerrold Akins, Stan Irwin, Gene Lansdell, Jeff Pipkin, and Mike Pope.
Fire Chief Jessica Jeter spoke about needs in the fire department. The building needs work on its wiring. The department also wished to dispose of a truck that no longer works and obtain a truck from the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department for $900. The truck that is no longer operational will be returned to the state as it was originally obtained when the forestry department retired old vehicles. The board voted to obtain the truck from Mitchell and return the current truck to the state. The board will receive quotes for the cost of doing the work.
Police Chief Billy Johnson spoke with the board about replacing a city police car. The board approved moving forward with the purchase of a new Dodge Charger from Landers Automotive in Southaven.
The board conducted the following business:
• Agreed to $100 per month the amount paid to have city hall cleaned.
• Agreed to pay Rita Anthony $150 in return for assisting with stray dogs in the community. This payment is to help cover the cost of dog food until Anthony is able to find a place for the dogs.
• Approved increased insurance premiums for town employees.
• Approved sending the city hall staff to training in Oxford March 10 – 12. 2021.
• Heard a financial report
• Approved the claims docket
With no further business the meeting adjourned. The next board meeting will be Tuesday, March 2.