BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian University anticipates an exciting year as the University celebrates 150 years of Christian education and God's faithfulness. Numerous events will be held throughout the fall and spring semesters to commemorate the University's sesquicentennial, honoring the past, present, and future.
“Our 150th anniversary affords us the opportunity to proclaim with the psalmist: ‘The LORD has done great things for us, and we are glad’ (Psalm 126:3). In each of the special celebrations scheduled during the 2023-2024 academic year we will testify of God’s faithfulness, recognizing that our longevity and our legacy are gifts of his grace. Our sesquicentennial will serve as the platform on which we express both our gratitude for 150 years of life and learning at BMCU and our excitement about the future. Soli Deo Gloria!” stated BMCU President Dr. Barbara McMillin.”
The generosity of BMCU alumni and friends in supporting the opening of the BMCU School of Nursing is one of many demonstrations of God's faithfulness. Senator Rita Parks' advocacy resulted in BMCU receiving state funding. “It is hopeful the nursing school will help with the nursing shortage. We are at a critical state across not just this state but the nation," said Rita Parks, Mississippi State Senator. “I am very proud of the investment that BMCU has made in the nursing program during a crisis in our state. I’m grateful for BMCU being in my district and being willing to invest in a program that will help fill a need nursing shortage.”
The Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation also recently provided funding to the School of Nursing. Over $3 million has been provided to the University in the last two years for the School of Nursing. “God has demonstrated His faithfulness through the support of His people. Alumni and friends of the University have given extraordinary support toward the launch of the new School of Nursing and their generosity has been an enormous encouragement to all of us here on the Mountain,” said Dr. Robert Cloyde, BMCU Vice President for External Relations.
Blue Mountain College was founded in 1873 as a venue for women to acquire a degree in education. In 1956, the institution allowed males to enter to pursue a degree in ministry. Forty-nine years later, in 2005, the Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to become a fully co-ed liberal arts college. The institution has expanded degree offerings and activities, most notably within athletics, resulting in increased enrollment. The university added a business school and received approval from the IHL to launch a nursing school in August of 2022. Blue Mountain College was renamed Blue Mountain Christian University in 2022. Today, the University offers over 45 majors and programs, eight men's sports, ten women's sports, and nine club and JV sports.
Blue Mountain Christian University is a Christian institution of higher learning that assists students in developing intellectual integrity, academic excellence, civility, and character.
