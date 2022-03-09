Blue Mountain College excitedly announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it is adding four new programs to provide students with expertise in high-growth skill areas in which employers in the area are searching for talent. New offerings include Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Healthcare Administration, and Supply Chain Management.
“I commend our faculty and academic leadership for their foresight in making it possible for students to receive training in these much-needed areas,” said Dr. Barbara McMillin, BMC president. “Graduates who are equipped with skills in these areas will prove to be invaluable to area businesses and industries.”
Computer Science-related jobs are projected to increase tremendously over the next few years as our state continues to become more digitized. Mississippi saw 8,550 job postings open last year for Computer Science majors, so we are excited to offer our students a program – built in collaboration with Google – where they will find opportunities for a successful career upon graduation.
Supply Chain Management is particularly suited for Blue Mountain College, as the College is situated in a heavily trafficked transportation corridor of Mississippi. At 16%, the employment growth for Supply Chain Management majors is extremely high and is expected to continue to grow over the next few years.
“Big M is excited to help contribute to the Supply Chain Management concentration at Blue Mountain College,” said Whitney Stokes, vice president of logistics at Big M Transportation. “We plan to directly recruit new hires from this program. Also, we plan to work hand in hand with Blue Mountain College to offer support, mentorships, and internship opportunities. We are excited about the positive impact that the Supply Chain concentration will have on our community.”
These new programs are available starting this fall through a partnership with the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC) and Rize Education. The LCMC is a strategic partnership of private colleges and universities across the country collaborating with Rize Education to provide access to a cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students for successful careers.