The Department of Fine Arts at Blue Mountain College will present an online production of “Virtually Ever After,” a comedic collection of short fairy tale scenes, on Friday, March 12 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The production will be free to view through a link located on the BMC webpage (www.bmc.edu).
Christi Mitchell, the play director, says, “Due to the pandemic, I have had to embrace a new way to produce theatre. We are enjoying exploring this new collaborative process.”
The one-act play consists of familiar fairy tale characters from Goldilocks to Little Red Riding Hood who are communicating via iPhones and other 21st Century devices.
Mitchell’s cast includes seasoned BMC performers as well as some new faces. Cast members include: Sharissa Smith (Senior/Cave Junction, Ore.), Chloe Crider Harris (Sophomore/Walnut), Tyler Meeks (Freshman/Saltillo), Brandon Walters (Freshman/Brandon), Isaiah Battle (Junior/Madison, Ala.), Hannah Farrar (Freshman/Olive Branch), Amy Parker (Junior/ Guntown), Shiloh Mauney (Sophomore/Ripley), Monica Robbins (Senior/Blue Springs), Savannah Christie (Seniors/New Albany), Kylie Fink (Sophomore/Wesson), Ben Mann (Senior/Jackson, Tenn.). Destiny Ozbirn (Freshman/Walnut) is a part of the stage crew.
BMC offers a B.A. in Theatre with acting opportunities for main stage productions. Scholarship opportunities are available for the drama team IMPACT. For more information, contact Christi Mitchell at 662.685.4771 (Ext. 113).