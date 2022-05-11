BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain School's Mrs. Beatrice Mitchell, the fifth and sixth grade English/Language Arts teacher spearheaded the Cinco De Mayo celebration at the school on Thursday, May 5.
Cinco de Mayo is the holiday which celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The day is also known as Battle of Puebla Day. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.
"I love to be inclusive in my classroom. I feel it is important to be diverse and celebrate every culture. So, with the Mexican holiday approaching, I asked the Hispanic students, as well as the other students, if they wanted to celebrate it at school. Their answer was a definite 'Yes!'" Mitchell said.
Due to COVID restrictions during the previous school year, Mitchell was limited to a small celebration involving only her sixth- grade classes, but with COVID restrictions eased, Mitchell wanted to include the entire school this year.
Mitchell collaborated with English Language Learner (ELL) teacher, Ms. Martini Morfin, who helped with generating ideas for celebration the traditional holiday school-wide. Ms. Morfin assisted students Yaritsi Rodriguez and Angie Portillo in creating a painting of the Mexican flag. In addition, she supervised students Litzy Rodriguez, Carla Jovel, Andrea Portillo, and Annie Hernandez in creating beautiful backdrops for pictures. The students made Maracas and paper Cinco De mayo hats to join in the celebration.
Mrs. Mitchell is thankful to all the elementary teachers in grades k-12, Vice Principal, Mr. Ben Knight, Principal, Mr. Chris Killough, and the community for their support.
"They jumped right in and begin ordering supplies, getting food donations, bringing items they thought the students might need, making costumes, and letting them have extra time to practice," Mitchell said.
Student involvement and enthusiasm made the event a success.
“The students were beyond excited and practiced every day after their lessons. I have never seen a group of students work so hard at perfecting the dances that are so very much a part of their heritage," Mitchell said. "We had students dancing from several different cultures, including South America, and since it is celebrated all over the world, and they knew the traditional dances, they wanted to play a part. The music just makes you happy”.
Annie Hernandez led the Mexican version of “Happy Birthday” for Mr. Knight and Mrs. Moore who were also celebrating birthdays. Overall, it was a fun program and an interactive way to immeerse students and staff in culture and diversity.