BLUE MOUNTAIN • The sixth grade class at Blue Mountain Elementary School recently created a puzzle of the state of Mississippi after reading the book Meet My Mississippi by Tupelo native Patricia Neely-Dorsey.
“The author had found a project on Facebook that my students had done earlier in the year on another book,” said ELA teacher Beatrice Mitchell. “She sent me a message on Messenger and said, ‘I would love for your students to do a project on my book.’”
Based on Neely-Dorsey’s poem by the same name, the book was created as an educational tool and fun literary tour guide of the state, with interesting facts about Mississippi throughout its pages. Guntown artist Brenda Ragsdale illustrated the book.
“When we started reading the poem and learning about all the things in Mississippi, we just decided if we’re going to meet Mississippi, why not just meet all of Mississippi? So we started brainstorming, and we decided to do a puzzle of the state of Mississippi.”
Mitchell divided up the state’s counties among her students, and they researched interesting facts about those counties. Each county became a puzzle piece that the students illustrated with the information they learned.
Steve Bass, the husband of school counselor Cheryl Bass, cut out the template for the counties and teacher Anissa Yancy decoupaged the pieces onto a board when the project was completed. Quality Glass, Nance’s Hardware and Freeman’s Lumber donated supplies for the project.
“We just took each county and we drew our pictures onto paper, and they wrote something about each county. We did it part-time. When we finished with our reading assignment for the day, we read in the book and learned more about Mississippi. Reading is a class that goes across the curriculum. So when we’re reading in here, we’re always learning about science or social studies or history or math. We don’t just read stories.”
It took the students about two months to do the research and complete the puzzle pieces for the project.
“They found several things that they liked in each county but I told them to think of somewhere that if someone came to visit Mississippi, they would want to go or would want to know more about.”
“I enjoyed learning about the places I have been to, like Ripley and First Monday,” said Colton Girley. “My favorite part was doing it with friends.”
Caleb Jones said the Mississippi project inspired him do create another project about Robert Johnson.
“I liked learning about the counties and the people who lived there and the Blues and Blues singers,” said Jones. “I’m doing a project on Robert Johnson. They say he lost his soul at Hwy 49 and 61.”
Students learned about the Byram Swinging Bridge and its Lock of Love, Highway 61 and the Crossroads, and that Coca-Cola was first bottled in Warren County. They were surprised to find out that a Mississippi chemist created Pine-Sol, and that Peavey Electronics is headquartered in Meridian. They incorporated the new Mississippi State Flag into the puzzle and famous Mississippians such as Charley Pride, Ida B. Wells, Elvis Presley, and Jim Henson.
Annie Hernadez enjoyed learning about sunflowers and the state bird, the mockingbird.
“You can’t catch mockingbirds,” said Hernadez. “It’s a bird in the United States that you can’t keep.”
Mitchell said students put their heart and soul into the project. They enjoyed coloring the counties and realizing just how rich Mississippi history is.
“I like the drawing,” said Shelby Sanders. “I think it’s interesting that Coca-Cola was originally used as medicine for exhaustion, headaches, stomach pain, fatigue.”
Besides learning about the state, Mitchell said the project helped ease student’s anxiety about the pandemic.
“It kept their mind off the pandemic because they weren’t focused on who was sick or if anyone was going to have to go home. They were just focusing on researching and doing their coloring and making sure every little thing was precise,” said Mitchell.
The students plan to present the puzzle and some of their writing to the author of the book soon and Mitchell has plans possibly to expand the project into a quilt next year.
“We are elated with the work that the students have done. I told them, ‘wouldn’t it be amazing if they took their project and hung it up in Jackson, Mississippi at the Capitol Building. How would you feel if your work was hanging there?’ I’ve seen others like this on the internet where they took the state of Mississippi and did different things with it. So, I don’t think is a one-of-a-kind of pattern, but this is what Blue Mountain students did. They didn’t copy someone else’s project. This is what they researched so it makes it much more special to them.”
Mitchell believes the information in Meet My Mississippi could be incorporated into a unit of study for students fourth grade through 12th grade.
The book can be purchased on Amazon or at local bookstores.