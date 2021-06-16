Blue Mountain Shell celebrated Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, June 11 serving lunch plates and welcoming patrons to a recently renovated interior. The renovations, which were noted as being ongoing, give the station a fresh new look, pictured here.
Blue Mountain Shell celebrates Customer Appreciation Day
Hunter Givens
