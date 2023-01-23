A Blue Mountain School teacher has been recognized as American History teacher of the year in the State of Mississippi.
Brent Grisham, in his 18th year in education and 11th at Blue Mountain, was recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution as American History teacher of the year in Mississippi.
According to the DAR, “The award honors notable full-time teachers of history who have demonstrated excellence by readily sharing inclusive knowledge of American History by being committed to their students and fostering a spirit of patriotism, and by requiring high academic standards at all times from their students.”
Grisham will be honored at a state ceremony in Jackson on Feb. 17.
“It is an honor to receive such an outstanding award from an organization like the DAR,” Grisham said. “I am certainly humbled and appreciative of this recognition. I share this award with my students at Blue Mountian High School. They motivate me to be a better teacher and have consistently shown they are the best U.S. History students in the state of Mississippi. I am deeply privileged to teach these young people and am unbelievably thankful for this acknowledgment.”
