The Blue Mountain Bluegrass Festival will be held on the grounds of Pumpkin Patch Farms in Blue Mountain, Mississippi on September 18th.
The farm will open on September 18th at 9 a.m., and music will begin at 3 p.m. There will be other events for the whole family, including wagon rides, swings, and pumpkin picking. There will also be a corn maze and a chance to meet the animals of Pumpkin Patch Farms.
The show will be emceed by John Few, and Don’s Live Sound is providing sound for the bands that will headline the evening. The Courthouse Pickers, 7 Mile Creek, and the Lisa Lambert Band will play the evening. Also playing will be the Ellis Family from Mt. View, Alabama and Good Time Grass, featuring the Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show hosts, Mike Garrett and Bro. Paul Adams.
Adams, coordinator of the event, has been in bluegrass for 50 years, and he built on the original idea of the festival through the friendship he made in the industry. His goal is to “keep the interest of bluegrass alive.”
Because of the venue, COVID-19 protocols will be at a minimum, and everyone attending should protect themselves to their own comfort level.
Tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event at $11 per person. This ticket includes full access to all the concert and all activities throughout the day. Patrons of the concert must provide their own seating in the form of lawn chairs or the like.
Additional information can be found at pumpkinpatchfarms.com for both the concert and other farm events, or tune into Kudzu 104.9 and check out their website, kudzu1049.com. Bro. Paul Adams will also be available at (662)587-2731 to answer any questions about the event.