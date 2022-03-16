Pictured is Blue Mountain College president Barbara McMillin (left) with Sherrell Settlemires. Settlemires helped establish a new scholarship at BMC for students seeking a degree in secondary education.
The generosity of Sherrell Settlemires has resulted in the establishment of a new scholarship at Blue Mountain College for students seeking a degree in secondary education. New Albany native and alumna of the Class of 1972, Settlemires served as a part-time instructor at BMC for more than 30 years. Adding to her numerous contributions to the College, Settlemires has stepped forward with this commitment to future students.
The scholarship fund, established in memory of Sherrell's parents, Newt and Cleo Ivy, is intended to encourage and assist students majoring in secondary education. Mr. and Mrs. Ivy were both career educators, Newt teaching math and science prior to moving into administration, and Cleo teaching social studies and serving as librarian. Mr. Ivy was the first Principal and Superintendent of what would later become East Union High School.
Settlemires expressed her appreciation for education opportunities and her commitment to ensuring that those opportunities are broadly available for future generations. The Fund's expendable income will be used to provide a renewable scholarship award beginning in the fall of 2023 to two deserving students who shall be selected by the President of Blue Mountain College and/or a Scholarship Selection Committee appointed by the President of Blue Mountain College.