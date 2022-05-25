BLUE MOUNTAIN • Mike Harland, Corinth native, received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree as a part of commencement activities Saturday, May 7, at Blue Mountain College. The BMC Board of Trustees awarded the degree at the recommendation of the faculty and administration of the College in recognition of Harland's years of service to Southern Baptists and Mississippi Baptists in general.
Dr. Harland has contributed to worship ministry through First Baptist Church in Jackson, serving as Associate Pastor/Worship Leader. He also serves as a speaker at national and international conferences and institutions of higher learning. Dr. Harland is a published author and Dove award-winning songwriter and is highly sought after for his insights into worship leadership.
Addressing the graduates as the commencement speaker for the day, Dr. Harland asked them what they had learned. If the apostle Paul were asked that question, Dr. Harland believes he would say that he had learned the secret of contentment. Referencing Paul's letter to the Philippians, Dr. Harland alluded to Paul's contentment in all his life circumstances based on his pursuit of the right goal—knowing Christ.
The College also recognized Dr. L. Darwin Brooks, Associate Professor of Music, by presenting him with a resolution from the Board of Trustees expressing appreciation for his twelve years of service and contributions to music education. A total of 138 graduates received degrees at the commencement ceremony, including 112 undergraduates and 26 graduates from five states and two countries.